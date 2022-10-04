New Book by Edward Bonner: Hazelwood – A Community Story

New York, NY, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Edward Bonner: Hazelwood – A Community Story

 

In his memoir, HAZELWOOD: A COMMUNITY STORY, Edward Bonner, an accomplished poet, writes about Hazelwood and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from the 1960’s to today. Booming years of the steel mills, civil unrests of 60’s and changes in the community over many years until today – all seen through the eyes of a young boy growing to adulthood.

 

 

Edward Bonner grew up in a rough area of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, a small mill town called Hazelwood. An avid outdoorsman, he holds degrees in business and aeronautics, an A&P license, and 6th degree black belt in Shotokan karate. He is the author of poetry collections One Kiss – Just One Kiss, Purple Dawn, Beauty and Wickedness, and Through the Eyes of a Lost Boy. A regular contributor to Adelaide Literary Magazine, he is the Finalist of the Adelaide Voices Literary Contest 2018.

 

Title: Hazelwood: A Community Story
Author: Edward Bonner
Publisher: Adelaide Books
Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/
Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org
ISBN: 978-1958419045
Price: $19.60
Page Count: 176 pages
Format: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.

We believe that in doing so, we best fulfill the mission outlined in Adelaide Magazine – “to promote writers we publish, helping both new and emerging, and established authors reaching a wider literary audience.”

Our motto is: We don’t publish classics, we make classics.

