Backed by FasterCapital Soorpa Energy is raising capital

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — Soorpa Energy is helping residential, industrial, and commercial consumers in India by giving them easier access to the right solar power solutions they can adapt and enjoy.
The founder, Mr. Sudhakar Polisetty, has noticed that the journey to acquire and use solar power in India is complicated, which is resulting in consumers turning down that option altogether.

The startup has joined the Raise Capital program run by FasterCapital and is seeking a capital of $250K to launch and grow Soorpa Energy.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital commented, “We believe more and more startups should be operating in the renewable energy market due to the vital and also lucrative nature of it. We are happy to be supporting Soorpa Energy.”

