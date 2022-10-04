Ziq Joins FasterCapital to Get Funded

Ziq, helping online shoppers pay online more efficiently, Joins FasterCapital's Raise Capital program

Posted on 2022-10-04

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — Online shopping is definitely here to stay. Covid-19 has accelerated the growth of digital shopping and digital payment transactions have almost doubled in the region since Covid-19. More and more brands are adopting digital payment methods. This is the kind of market Ziq is operating in, ever-evolving, large, and growing. Ziq is a startup based in the United Arab Emirates. The startup is planning to become the Amazon of the payment industry. The startup is providing an all-encompassing and easy-to-use solution for online shoppers and merchants. The company is founded by Petrit Kameri and is raising $1M and has recently joined the Raise Capital program of FasterCapital.

The program helps startups get matched with the right investors and provides them with full support and consultancy for their fundraising and pitching journey. Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, “FasterCapital has been supporting many tech startups in MENA and we are glad to be enabling this kind of growth in the region. Ziq has a smart business model and is covering an important market gap.”

