Ludo Money- An App That Brings You The Platform To Play Real Money Ludo Against Real Players

Noida, India, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — Ludo money brings you the platform to play real money ludo on Web, Android Phones & I Phones. It is the first of its kind where ludo can be played on your laptops & desktops. The concept of the app is simple -Play against real players, prove your Ludo skills, and win cash. Now playing Ludo can be fun to both you and your pocket.

A product of Boring Games Pvt. Ltd., Ludo Money was developed to add real-world financial challenges to the classic game of Ludo, making it more engaging. Boring Games Pvt is headquartered in Noida at B-307 Logix Technova Sector 132. The game is the brainchild of two IT professionals and gaming enthusiasts, Mr. Akhand Pratap Singh and Mr. Vivek Tyagi. They are the directors of the company. To cater to each unique participant, the company has its own 24 * 7 Customer & Technical support. Boring Games Pvt Ltd is striving hard to revolutionise the gaming business by releasing some thrilling games shortly. All real money games offered by the company would be solely skilled games, and all winners and earnings would be subject to all government taxation rules.

Ludo, like other cross and circle games, is based on the Indian game Pachisi. The Royal Navy redefined Ludo into the board game Uckers. The game and its variants are well-known in a variety of nations and under many names.

Digital age has made it possible for two to four players to play a strategic board game like online ludo. It is a fascinating online game that can provide you with the enjoyment, amusement, twists, and thrills, and so on that you seek. People from all around the world flocked to play ludo online. This has therefore led to the development of Ludo Money App which brings forth the idea of anytime anywhere ludo gameplay along with the perks of earning real money.

The gameplay involves Players taking turns clockwise, beginning with the highest die throw. The player chooses which piece to move with each toss. A piece simply goes clockwise around the track indicated by the number thrown. If no piece may legally move based on the number tossed, the game moves on to the next player. A throw of 6 results in another turn. To move a piece from the beginning circle to the first square on the track, a player must throw a 6. The piece traverses the circuit six times, beginning with the correctly coloured start square (and the player then has another turn). If a piece lands on another piece of a different colour, the jumped-upon piece is returned to its starting circle. A block is formed when a piece lands on another piece of the same colour. Any opposing piece cannot pass or land on this block. When a piece has completed a full round, it moves up the home column. A precise throw is required to move a piece onto the home triangle. The player who moves all four pieces into the home triangle first wins.

Ludo Money has over a million players, which adds to the excitement. It is the first of its kind to allow Real Money Ludo with Snake & Ladder play. You may get the app and start earning money right away. Ludo Money provides the most transparent and swift payment policy. Ludo Money has set time windows for play in order to entice real players. The finest feature is that gamers can withdraw the money instantly to their UPI ID. Remember that Ludo is not solely reliant on your dice. It is one of those real money games that demands considerable strategy and planning to win.

Players can get the exclusive app for their android and IOS to start earning money right away.

