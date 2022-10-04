New Book by Katrina Blecher: The Angels’ Guide To Happiness & Prosperity: Complete with Recorded Online Meditations

New York, NY, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Katrina Blecher: The Angels’ Guide To Happiness & Prosperity: Complete with Recorded Online Meditations

The author of this book is trained as a hypnotherapist and encourages you to bring back health by utilizing universal energy and contacting your spiritual guides and protectors.

The issues discussed are based on years of studies and practical experience to help others into a trance and introduce them not only to their spirit guides but to healing methods for their physical and emotional issues. Her knowledge has provided healing techniques that aided me in my quest for a healthier body and soul. —Scarlett Jensen

Take a journey with Kate who offers an informative and personalized approach to connecting mind, body and spirit. It’s as though you are with the author in person, as she guides you through the self-healing process. An excellent and unique read! —Katy Curtin- The Katy Curtin Multiple Sclerosis Foundation

Kate Blecher holds an economics degree from Barnard College, Columbia University. She began a career on Wall Street, becoming a top ranked bank analyst. While Kate adored the work, the long hours and travel took a toll on her health, wherein she entered her second career as a professional patient. She excelled in this field as well, picking up over 50 conditions. Working with her angels, Kate honed her healing skills, which helped her survive four terminal illnesses. In 2013, she was certified as a professional hypnotherapist and founded Kate’s Holistic Healing. She lives in New York with her husband, Tony, and their cat.

Title: The Angels’ Guide To Happiness & Prosperity: Complete with Recorded Online Meditations

Author: Katrina Blecher

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1958419106

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 272 pages

Format: Paperback

