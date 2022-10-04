Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 28.5% During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 04, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Industry Overview

The global intelligent virtual assistant market size was valued at USD 5.82 billion in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The need for improved efficiency across service-based companies and the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered virtual assistants among various devices such as tablets, computers, and smartphones, among others, is anticipated to boost the market growth. An Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) is capable of fulfilling a wide range of customer service roles such as ease to navigate, offer product information, assist customers in paying bills, and carry out transfers or complete forms, and direct problem queries to human agents in customer service. Such factors are prompting banking and financial institution across the world to integrate virtual assistants, leading to industry growth.

IVAs are efficient and perform various functions for enterprises across retail, IT, banking, automotive, and others. Additionally, they deliver better conversational responses, which enables improving the customer experience. The IVA vendors are actively working on accommodating regional languages and provide customized virtual assistants so that customers from different geographies can easily communicate. Intelligent virtual assistants enhance smart home and security solutions. For instance, Amazon.com, Inc. completed the acquisition of Ring (U.S.), a company providing solutions to home security with a range of smart cameras and video doorbells. The acquisition will assist Amazon.com, Inc. in the integration of voice-based technologies into the home security products provided by Ring.

Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends and technological advancements have led to the advent of working distantly. The improvements over the years have resulted in the increased usage of cloud-based tools such as Skype and MS Office Online. With the usage of these cloud-based tools, it represents that an increasing number of people are working remotely and are highly dependent on virtual assistants to perform their tasks. Therefore, it offers enormous opportunities for market growth.

The IVA act as a crucial role in mitigating driver distraction as several infotainment commands can be executed through voice-enabled virtual assistants. Companies are implementing AI-based virtual assistants in vehicles that can perform tasks like suggesting the destinations based on the calendar and optimizing driver productivity by providing news, reading out emails, and messages, among others. For instance, In September 2019, Automakers: Skoda announced the integration of virtual assistants in its vehicles, which can be accessed through vocal commands and currently supports six languages.

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global intelligent virtual assistant market based on product, technology, application, and region:

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Chatbot

Smart Speakers

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Automatic Speech Recognition

Text to Speech

Text-based

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

BFSI

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Education

Retail

IT & Telecom

Travel & Hospitality

Others

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Intelligent Virtual Assistant market include

[24]7 Customer Inc.

com, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Baidu, Inc.

Clara Labs

CSS Corp.

Creative Virtual

CodeBaby Corporation

eGain Corporation

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Kognito

Microsoft Corporation

MedRespond

Next IT Corp.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

True Image Interactive, Inc.

Verint

Welltok, Inc.

