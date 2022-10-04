Tripsia Releases Info About 5 Top Rated Hotels in Hunza

Islamabad, Pakistan, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — Tripsia always strives to make the travel experience of its potential customers as impressive as possible. And to achieve this goal, it releases details of 5 top-rated hotels in Huza; tourists should consider them whenever they plan to explore Hunza Valley. Hunza Darbar Hotel is one of the top-rated hotels in Hunza Valley. The first thing that catches the attention of this hotel is its mind-blowing surroundings. One who steps into the hotel finds himself in a space where a perfect blend of natural scenery and serenity is present. This place has a restaurant where tourists can order good quality food. Sitting at the dining table and looking outside the glass window at the magical view of Mountain and Hunza valley makes this place unforgettable. Tourists can find a perfect blend of the beautiful interior with privacy and calmness in Al Barakaat Hotel.

The staff is friendly, courteous, and ready to serve the needs of tourists, who find it easy to wander around and discover the place because top tourist attractions like Hunza Valley, Baltit Fort, and Altit Fort are nearby. Every room is designed with a separate sitting space and balcony. Having a 360 view of Hunza Valley from the balcony is always fun. Mulberry hotel is the third-best choice tourists can have in Hunza. Pet lovers usually book this place because the space is pet-friendly. This 3-star hotel offers complimentary parking space alongside an internet connection. The Interior decor and design of every bedroom are warm and welcoming. Wooden artwork is used to enhance the aesthetic value of its walls. Tourists can ask for double and single bedrooms based on their preference. The staff is friendly. The best thing about Mulberry hotel is that tourists can land on Eagle Nest after 14-minute walk. And another thing that makes this place unique is that this hotel has a bar. Tourists with families should make hotel booking at Hunza Nexus Grace Resort and Hotel.

It offers a full-service laundry with a complimentary breakfast and internet connection. This hotel provides 24/7 desk service, so customers remain fully facilitated. Altit Fort is a 14-min drive away from the hotel. Tourists prefer to book this hotel over others because they have a breathtaking view of Hunza Valley and its surrounding mountain from this accommodation every other day. Roomy Dastan Hotel is one of the top-rated hotels in old Karimabad, Hunza Valley. Two famous tourist attractions of Hunza Valley such as Baltit Fort and Altit Fort, are only a few minute’s drives away. Each unit of this hotel has a beautiful interior. Tourists can book top-rated Hunza Hotels from Tripsia at a price they can afford.