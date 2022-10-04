COLOUR CHANGING NAIL POLISH- 1ST EVER MADE IN INDIA TEMPERATURE CHANGE NAIL POLISH BY BEROMT COSMETICS

Pune, India, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — As the name itself says, temperature change nail polish, also called Thermal polishes, changes color depending on changing temperature. When our body temperature changes at the current room temperature or this nail polish is exposed to a different temperature, it undergoes a chemical change and the colors subsequently become different, you will usually see it switch between two main colors.

Being a unique nailpolish there’s no difference in its application, it is applied as normal nailpolish only. This Nail Polish can be used for natural nails, UV gel nails, false nails, acrylic nails, nail tips, etc.

At the launch, Darshana Kabra, CEO of Beromt Cosmetics said “To see the effect take two bowls of hot water and cold water. First, dip your hand in cold water you can drastically see the effect, and then dip your hands in warm water the shade becomes different.”

She also added ” It’s not necessary to see the effect you have to take two bowls, instead you can see the effect while Bathing, Cooking, Workout, Eating, etc.

Internationally the nailpolish is quite expensive but we aim to provide a unique variety and Made In India Nail Polish at an affordable price, adds Darshana Kabra.

Beromt is famous for its unique nailpolish collection also it has a wide range of false nails and toe nails at affordable price. The brand is about to launch a unique variety of nailpolish that are totally made in India.