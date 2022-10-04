DDM MACHINERY Develop QC12K CNC Metal Sheet Shearing Machine

Shanghai, China, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — DDM MACHINERY was founded in 1993, formerly known as DDM(Shanghai)Industrial Machinery Co. Ltd. It is a well-known manufacturer of forging and pressing equipment in China, with an annual output of 1500 sets of precision CNC forging and pressing machine tools.

The primary production of CNC press brake machine, CNC shearing machine, CNC turret punching machine, laser cutting machine, CNC cold heading machine, uncoiling shearing machine, and other eleven categories of more than 200 specifications of metal processing and forming equipment.

DDM MACHINERY research and develop QC12K CNC shearing machine for metal sheet cutting with E21 controller. The shearing machine is the most widely used metal shearing. It is user-friendly and easy for the starter. It has stable quality and is easy to maintain and repair. It has unique advantages in the whole series of shears and is also favored worldwide for its easy operation.

Standard Equipment:

Hardened blades.Top blades: 2 sides and Bottom edges: 4 side

E21S controller.

600mm motorized back gauge system with 0,1 mm accuracy.

800mm side gauge and front support arms.

Metric and inch rulers.

Front, side, and back safety panels are suitable for CE norms.

Sheet sliding system.

Schneider Electric System.

Rexroth hydraulic system.

Moveable foot pedal.

Manual blade gap adjustment.

Emergency stop button.

Collapsible finger protection.

QC12K CNC shearing machine Features:

The Frame is entirely welded with steel plates and treated to relieve stress by tempering.

Hydraulic drive, return of knife beam is smooth and prompt by accumulator or nitrogen cylinder.

It adopts three points supporting type rolling guideway to raise shearing precision.

A Rectangle knife that has four blades has a lasting life.

The portable and prompt adjustment of the blade gap and the value of the gap are indicated by digital, convenient, and fast.

It is equipped with lighting alignment to align when shearing and the stroke of the knife beam can be adjusted in the step-less model.

Protection fence to ensure operation safety.

The display devices of the back-gauge value and the shearing times display on the front of the machine.

The shearing angle can be adjusted.

Visit their website for product pricing, customization, or other inquiries: https://www.ddm-china.com/shearing-machine/

About Company

Name: DDM(Shanghai)Industrial Machinery Co. Ltd

Address: Room 406 Zhongji Building, NO.819 Yinxiang Road, Jiading, Shanghai, 201802 China

Contact Phone: +86 13774448180

Contact E-mail: info@ddm-china.com

Website: https://www.ddm-china.com/