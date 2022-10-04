Keep Your Perishables Intact with FridgeXPress’ Stellar Vans

Rugby, United Kingdom, 2022-Oct-04 — /EPR Network/ — FridgeXPress is a top of the line refrigerated van rental in UK offering options like fridge vans, trailers, and electric vans for hire. Check out their service portfolio to find reasonably priced plans that you can opt for.

FridgeXPress has been a provider of fridge vans and fridge trailers to numerous businesses in the UK. With stellar quality and a commitment to provide top-notch service, the company provides refrigerated transportation vehicles for rent. Professionals from the agency know all about the requirements of refrigerated vehicles and can help you find the right fridge van for hire.

A spokesperson of the firm recently said, “Vehicles are just a part of our business, not all of it. We strive to add value to the clients we serve by being reliable, rapid, and personal. Our focus lays on discerning your individual problems and solving them as soon as possible.”

FridgeXPress has an assortment of vehicles like a fridge vans, trailer, and even electric vehicles. While choosing one of these options, you can talk to their service professionals for guidance on the appropriate choice for your function.

The firm also offers same day delivery of frozen, chilled and multi-temperature vans. Thus, in cases of emergency you can contact them as they’ll quickly find you a fridge trailer or van for hire. Alternatively, if your business deals with perishable commodities like food items including fish, fruits, etc., then you can get a fridge van on contract from the agency. Some of the current partners of the firm include, FareShare, The Soho, The Heritage Fine Food Company, Neal’s Yard Dairy, Select, etc.

Get yourself the best refrigerated vehicles to safeguard your perishable commodities from FridgeXPress today. Reduce your losses and make your business stand out with fresh products at all times.

Contact details:

Phone: 0800 612 8902

Email: contact@fridgexpress.com

Website: https://www.fridgexpress.com/

Address: The Acre, Lawford Heath Ln, Long Lawford, Rugby CV23 9EU