Tendonitis Treatment Market Analysis and Comparison by end-user To 2028

Tendonitis Treatment Industry Overview

The global tendonitis treatment market size was valued at USD 190.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing incidence of tendonitis due to growth in the aging population, sports and occupational work injuries, and sudden injuries caused due to physical exercise and trauma is likely to propel market growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing use of electronic devices among children and teenagers makes them highly susceptible to hands, arms, and wrist-related problems, thereby increasing the chances of developing tendonitis. Also, as per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 70,000 individuals tend to miss their work annually due to tendonitis. However, the recurrent nature of sudden injuries, treatment-associated side effects, and prolonged inactivity are recommended rest, causing stiff joints are some of the factors restraining market growth.

The increasing incidence of sports-related injuries owing to the rapid increase in sports activities is the leading cause of soft tissue injuries worldwide and a main impact-rendering driver for the market. Moreover, growing career opportunities and rising inclination towards healthy fitness have increased the number of individuals adopting sports as a career or a hobby. It, in turn, is projected to increase their chances of incurring injuries. According to a study published by a group of sports medicine professors from the University of Virginia and Duke University, approximately 40.0% to 50.0% of the competitive runners have been witnessed to suffer from Achilles tendinopathy.

The increasing incidence of tendonitis in the general population accounting for approximately 5-10 cases per 100,000 individuals is further expected to drive the market for tendonitis treatment. Moreover, the growing penetration of various treatment options such as physical therapy, over-the-counter drugs for pain management, and different surgical procedures has increased the number of individuals undergoing treatment, thereby aiding the market growth. Among these, physical therapy has proved to be the first-line treatment for tendonitis because eccentric strengthening has been considered a very effective treatment for various chronic tendon conditions.

The tendon in the human body is a highly aligned connective tissue that allows the transmission of force from muscles to bone. On average, over 32.0 million tendon injuries have been reported every year. Tendinopathies account for 50.0% of all sports-related injuries, with increasing incidence rates over the last decade due to the aging population. Currently used clinical grafts in tendon treatment are subjected to various restrictions and there is a significant demand for alternative engineered tissue. Owing to this, it is an aggressive need for innovative strategies such as tendon replacement and regeneration to sustain market growth.

Market Share Insights

March 2019: Stryker acquired OrthoSpace Ltd. to expand its existing sporting medicine and therapy segment.

June 2018: Orthocell announced positive results obtained from a study performed on its Ortho-ATI – a new tendon cell therapy treatment intended to treat tennis elbow.

Orthocell announced positive results obtained from a study performed on its Ortho-ATI – a new tendon cell therapy treatment intended to treat tennis elbow. January 2017: Orthocell Limited – a regenerative medicine company entered into a research collaboration agreement with the DePuy Synthes to promote its Ortho-ATI stem cell approach meant for regeneration of degenerated ligaments and tendons.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global tendonitis treatment market include

Merck and Co., Inc.

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Abbott

Pfizer

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Almatica Pharma, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries

