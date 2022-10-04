Pessary Market expected to witness significant CAGR throughout the forecast period

Pessary Industry Overview

The global pessary market size was valued at USD 239.9 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing prevalence of pelvic organ prolapse, growing geriatric population that is prone to pelvic organ prolapse, easy product availability, changing lifestyles, and rapid evolution of noninvasive treatment options are expected to fuel market growth. Stress urine incontinence is higher in patients with poor nutritional status which results in weakening of pelvic muscles. Thus, the demand for advanced pelvic support devices is expected to show steep growth in upcoming years.

Vaginal pessaries are one of the most preferred treatment options for organ prolapse and incontinence as they provide simple, affordable, and safe solutions. These factors contribute to a higher patient satisfaction rate as compared with the alternative treatment options. Thus, vaginal pessaries are now considered as first-line treatment of pelvic prolapse and/or stress urinary incontinence. Pelvic Organ Prolapse (POP) affects women of all ages. However, elderly women are more susceptible to POP complications. According to studies from the US Food and Drug Administration, the number of women with POP is predicted to rise by 46 percent by 2050, to 4.9 million.

Pessaries were preferred as a temporary measure against delayed elective surgeries during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the overall demand declined significantly during the first wave of COVID-19. This can be attributed to a decrease in overall footfall in clinics and hospitals during the pandemic. Lockdown and restriction on gathering directly affected the production during the first wave of COVID-19. However, the production units started reopening during the third quarter of 2020. The adoption of vaginal pessaries is impacted by the factors such as patient discomfort and fear of side effects. To address these issues, regulatory agencies such as the FDA and NICE have developed new guidelines for manufacturers.

Frequent introduction of new products, heavy focus on R&D by market players and universities, geographical expansion by key players, and several government initiatives are some of the major factors likely to boost the market during the forecast period. Cosm Medical Corporation received approval from Health Canada Investigational Testing Authorization (ITA) for its clinical study for its product gynethotics, which helps in making customized gynecological prosthetics. Cosm designs a customized pessary based on the patient’s specific anatomy and lifestyle needs with a modernized pelvic floor measurement system using novel ultrasound imaging technology.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global pessary market include:

CooperSurgical Inc.

Bliss GVS Pharma

MedGyn

Panpac Medical Corporation

Bioteque America

Personal Medical Corporation

Arabin GmbH & Co. KG

Integra Lifesciences

Wallach Surgical Devices

