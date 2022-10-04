Brazil High-Level Disinfectants & Terminal Sterilization Services Market Overview 2021 to 2028

Brazil High-Level Disinfectants & Terminal Sterilization Services Industry Overview

The Brazil high-level disinfectants and terminal sterilization services market size was valued at USD 1.48 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) has fueled the demand for high-level disinfectants and terminal sterilization services in Brazil. In addition, the sudden and severe outbreak of COVID-19 has increased significant demand for advanced healthcare facilities, and services to treat the infected. As one of the crucial parts of healthcare, sterilization and disinfection products are experiencing high demand from Brazilian markets to handle the surge of COVID-19 patients. High-level disinfectants and sterilization equipment play an important role in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in healthcare settings. This is expected to provide plenty of high-growth opportunities for market players in the coming years.

Moreover, considering the higher demand for sterilization and disinfection, the Brazilian government and corporations are providing easy regulatory approval and permission to new products utilized in the COVID-19 pandemic. This is expected to help cater to the growing demand for high-level disinfectants and terminal sterilization services in Brazil market. In May 2020, the U.S. Agency for International Development announced USD 6.0 million in humanitarian aid to Brazil for emergency activities in water, health, sanitation, and hygiene and to ease the health impact of COVID-19 in the country.

In Brazil, HAIs are among the major causes of death in hospitalized patients. According to a survey conducted by the Healthcare Infection Society, in 2018, the overall prevalence of ICU-acquired infections was higher in Brazilian hospitals than that reported in the U.S. and most European countries. Such cases are expected to increase the demand for high-level disinfectants and terminal sterilization services in Brazilian hospitals. These products are essential for sterilization and cleaning of different equipment/devices used in hospitals, which help in reducing the transmission of infections and diseases. This is expected to boost the growth of the market in Brazil.

Moreover, the increasing application of the sterilization process in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Sterilization of pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment and packaging is essential to kill all forms of microbial life. Steam sterilization is the best and most commonly used method for sterilization in the pharmaceutical industry at present. In order to ensure products, remain sterile, terminal sterilization is done, which is the process of sterilizing a product in its final container. Henceforth, an increase in R&D activities results in increased demand for various sterilization processes in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. These factors are anticipated to increase the application of sterilization equipment, thus boosting the market growth.

Furthermore, the high prevalence of diseases, such as typhoid, cholera, food poisoning, dengue, and hepatitis A, primarily due to the lack of home cleanliness, is one of the major factors expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to the WHO report in 2019, over 1.5 million cases of dengue virus were reported in Brazil, out of which more than 1.02 million occurred in the southeast region of the country, while chikungunya and Zika viruses caused 132,205 and 10,768 cases, respectively. The highest number of dengue fever cases was reported in São Paulo, with nearly 445,000 cases. Such diseases are mainly caused by bacteria and viruses, which thrive in unhealthy home environments and unhygienic toilets and kitchens. Thus, the application of disinfectant solutions is an essential requirement to maintain home as well as public place cleanliness.

An upsurge in the incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and other autoimmune diseases, is anticipated to boost the demand for high-level disinfectants and terminal sterilization services in Brazil. Antimicrobial resistance, increased adoption of unhealthy and sedentary lifestyles, smoking, and alcohol consumption are some of the major factors contributing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. According to World Heart Federation Report 2017, cardiovascular disorders are estimated to account for nearly three-quarters (74%) of the total adult deaths in Brazil. Moreover, the rising prevalence of obesity in Brazil is resulting in more people developing type 2 diabetes (8.8% of women and 7.4% of men are living with diabetes). Thus, the rising prevalence of chronic conditions has significantly increased hospital admission rates in Brazil. This is expected to positively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, the rising number of surgical procedures in Brazil is expected to drive the demand for high-level disinfectants and terminal sterilization services. For instance, as per the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), in 2018, Brazil is the country with the most surgical procedures, performed nearly 2,267,405 cosmetic/aesthetic procedures (both surgical and nonsurgical). Sterilizing equipment is vital for every hospital, laboratory, and clinic to prevent infections during and after the procedure. Therefore, effective and thorough sterilizing of medical equipment is necessary to avoid the risk of cross-contamination leading to infections. Thus, the aforementioned factors are expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the Brazil high-level disinfectants & terminal sterilization services market include:

ASP (Fortive Corporation)

Limpidus

Morhena Group

Steris Plc

Sigex

BSS (Hospitalar)

Sterigenics U.S., LLC (Sotera Health Company)

Getinge AB

Cantel Medical

3M

Matachana Group

Baumer S. A.

CISA Production S.R. L.

Olympus Corporation

Lifemed

Steelco S.p.A.

Souza &Filhos

Fonseca Servicos De Outsourcing

Brazil Cleaning Services

Mudanjiang Plasma Physical Application Technology Co., Ltd. (CASP)

Laoken Technology Co. Ltd.

Endoclear

GFE do Brasil

Choyang Medical Industry Ltd.

