Based in the USA, Tranzyenrgy is raising $1.5M

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — A platform for Freelancers built by Freelancers! TranZynergy joins FasterCapital’s Raise Capital program

TranZynergy is a SaaS platform that helps freelancers build and manage teams. TranZynergy’s teambuilding

solution allows freelancers to find each other, form teams, and collaborate like a corporate team without losing their freelance lifestyle.

TranZynergy is based in the United States and is founded by Dwaine Palmer and David Baldwin who are both freelancers and have bootstrapped the project together. It has joined FasterCapital’s Raise Capital program seeking around $1.5M. The program helps startups raise capital efficiently by matching them with the right funding sources among many other services.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, “We are happy to work with the team at TranZyenergy and we believe their solution is a great opportunity for freelancers worldwide to have more organized and productive work lives”.

To contact the team at FasterCapital, feel free to reach out to the team at contact@fastercapital.com or via Whatsapp at +971 5558 55663