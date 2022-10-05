Emorphis Technologies is attending GITEX 2022

Irvine, USA, 2022-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Emorphis Technologies is a leading software development company that provides mobile and web application and software development, healthcare software development, and salesforce consulting services to various clients. They will be attending one of the significant events in the tech world- GITEX Global 2022.

At Emorphis Technologies, they have a team of experts that are highly efficient in offering salesforce consultation as well as healthcare software development solutions. The company offers a wide range of healthcare app solutions including telemedicine app development, telehealth solutions, healthcare interoperability services, Redox integration, medical app development, wearable app development, medical device integration services, and many more. Healthcare solutions provided by Emorphis Technologies have already benefited a large number of healthcare organizations and healthcare product companies. With their innovative solutions and applications, healthcare organizations have reduced costs and enhanced their overall ROI performance.

Apart from this, they have a strong grip on salesforce consulting services as well. They offer various salesforce consulting services including salesforce customization services, salesforce application development services, salesforce health cloud, and Non-profit and sales cloud implementation. With Salesforce offerings they have got good recognition among top industry players.

The CEO of Emorphis Technologies said, “GITEX Global 2022 exhibition will help us to build effective relations with our peers. It will also help us to learn more about the upcoming technology trends & products”. He also highlighted that the company is looking forward to attending GITEX as it will allow them to connect and interact with prominent leaders.

“We also think that giving clients a competitive edge through digital transformation is important. GITEX Global will have a huge influence because of the active engagement of prominent leaders” Said Nilesh Maheshwari, CEO of Emorphis Technologies.”

Over 4,000 exhibitors will participate in GITEX Global 2022 held in Dubai, UAE. Also, more than 1,000 renowned speakers will present compelling content on cybersecurity, energy, education, healthcare, Web3, digital cities, and many more.

GITEX 2022 will offer an opportunity to communicate, network, and display technologically savvy services and concepts to a global audience. Emorphis Technologies is thrilled to be participating in one of the region’s and the world’s most significant technology industry gatherings. The company is keen to explore, learn and discuss new technologies at this event.

Emorphis Technologies is one of the leading software development service providers. The company has a lot of experience in salesforce consulting services and healthcare app development. Throughout the week-long IT trade fair, the company will promote its cutting-edge healthcare, salesforce, and other services. At present, the company has two offices in the USA and a development office in India. The company is highly admired by a huge number of clients as it values privacy and focuses on secure communications. Emorphis Technologies sees this event as a great chance to promote its brand and engage in strategic conversations with businesses looking to leverage technology.

