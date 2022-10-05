Mulberry Greenhouses’ Early Fall Sale is On with Up to 40% Discount on the Greenhouse Products and Greenhouse Accessories Range in the US

The leading greenhouse distributor in the continental US is providing premium products at discounted rates.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL, 2022-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Mulberry Greenhouses provides premium greenhouse products and accessories at an unbeatable price. The leading distributor of greenhouse products in the continental US has an early fall sale where it provides a swash-buckling discount of up to 40% on various products.

They have partnered with premium manufacturers such as Riga, Solexx, Exaco, Janssens, and Riverstone Industries to provide customers in the US with quality greenhouses at an unbeatable price.

The company also offers a price match guarantee where they’ll match any price for identical products that customers find on their competitors’ platforms for the same model. The price match guarantee includes the product’s price, shipping charges, and taxes.

Talking about the company’s products, a senior manager said, “We have always believed in providing people with the means to grow their produce and practice sustainable living. Our products and prices represent our vision, and we’re incredibly proud of how far we’ve come.

We will continue to work hard to provide our customers with the best products at unbeatable prices. We are offering up to 40% off on various greenhouses and their accessories. Our extensive range of products is a treat for our growling clientele.”

Mulberry Greenhouses also allows greenhouse owners to upgrade and speed up their plant growth using high-performance greenhouse accessories. The company offers a wide range of greenhouse add-ons, including tie-down kits, door kits, heaters, fans, composters, grow lights, etc.

The company has a today’s deal section where customers can get their hands on unbelievable promotions, deals, and discounts. All their products also come with free standard shipping across the continental US.

Their website is safe and secure and has multiple payment options, such as Apple Pay, PayPal, Shop Pay, and more. The woman-run greenhouse business constantly offers seasonal discounts to help gardening enthusiasts fulfill their dream of owning and growing a greenhouse.

Mulberry Greenhouses offers hobby greenhouses, restaurant-style greenhouses, and commercial, educational, and lean-to greenhouses. Interested customers can reach out to the company’s team for more details using the contact information given below.

About the Company

Mulberry Greenhouses is a woman-run, independent business based in Florida. The company is run by a passionate, excellence-focused lady who offers the best range of branded greenhouses to her clients. The company has a tax-free policy outside Florida, 100% secure shopping and payment options, an authorized dealership with brands, and multiple payment options.

Contact Information

Phone:954-736-7403.

Email: info@mulberrygreenhouses.com

Website: https://mulberrygreenhouses.com/