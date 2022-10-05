J&M Pool Company Participates in Several Events

Senoia, Georgia, 2022-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — J&M Pool Company is pleased to announce that they are participating in several events. Jacob Durand, the company owner, is on a discussion panel for the PACE 2022 event to discuss challenges and opportunities in the pool industry, particularly in digital marketing and online strategies. They will also host the UAG 2022 Symposium on October 24-25, 2022.

Durand of J&M Pool Company is excited to serve on a discussion panel at the PACE 2022 event. This discussion panel will provide valuable insight into digital marketing and online strategies for various industries. Durand will address challenges and opportunities for the pool industry. He will be available to answer questions and speak about his experiences with these issues.

J&M Pool Company is proud to host the UAG 2022 Symposium, welcoming residential and commercial pool and spa builders, retailers, and service providers nationwide. The Symposium is an excellent opportunity to network and learn valuable methods for marketing these businesses and providing stellar customer service.

Anyone interested in learning about these events can find out more by visiting the Jmpools.com website or calling 1-770-863-7417.

About J&M Pool Company: J&M Pool Company is the highest-rated pool company in Fayette and Coweta Counties. They are raising industry standards with pool construction, renovation, maintenance, and other services. Their experienced team provides stellar service to keep customers’ pools running smoothly.

Company: J&M Pool Company

Address: 200 Will Banks Rd.

City: Senoia

State: GA

Zip code: 30276

Telephone number: 1-770-863-7417

Email address: jandmpools@gmail.com