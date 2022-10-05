Falcon Structures Creates Product Replica with Awesome 3D Cards for Company Promotion

Austin, TX, 2022-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Falcon Structures is a Travis County-based custom shipping container company. For nearly two decades, they have fulfilled the needs of businesses and organizations seeking additional storage and workspace. In order to showcase the quality and reliability of their company, Falcon Structures set out to make a card centered on what they are known for, with the help of Awesome 3D Cards. Their pop up card features a detailed version of their customizable container-based modular solution. It also highlights the company’s branding both inside and out. This is achieved through the positioning of their logo, and blue and white color scheme.

“We love our attention-grabbing 3D cards showcasing our 20-foot shipping container office,” Krista Short, Director of Marketing, said. “It’s a great way for Falcon to make a memorable first impression or to simply say thank you to our customers. The ordering and design process were much easier than expected and we look forward to using them for years to come.”

Since 2019, Awesome 3D Cards has been committed to the mission of delivering the messages of businesses and organizations in a special way. It pushes for fostering an emotional connection with stakeholders. The three core parts of this consist of delighting, impressing, and surprising them from right at their mailbox. Specifically, this is done through the creative micro-experience of personalized pop up cards. In a world with so much digital noise, it pays off to reach customers with tangible marketing materials. Awesome 3D Cards specializes in constructing one-of-a-kind representations of real-life products and buildings.

Awesome 3D Cards designs and creates unique 3D pop up cards for businesses and organizations. To learn more, visit https://awesome3dcards.com/