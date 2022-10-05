Advanced Aesthetics Introduces a New Doctor, Dr. Akinbiyi

Fayetteville, Georgia, 2022-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Advanced Aesthetics is pleased to introduce a new doctor at their facility, Dr. Akinbiyi. He grew up near Toronto, Canada, and completed his bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering and a master’s in mechanical engineering from John Hopkins University. He attended medical school at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. Dr. Akinbiy completed his education with his general surgery residency at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, followed by plastic surgery training at the University of Pennsylvania and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Dr. Akinbiyi now joins the team at Advanced Aesthetics to provide excellent patient care for individuals requiring plastic surgery for cosmetic and medical purposes. He specializes in breast surgery, including augmentation, reductions, and reconstruction, whether they seek initial treatment or need a qualified plastic surgeon to correct poor results. He uses fat grafting to complete breast augmentation, implant removal restoration, and mastectomy reconstruction. He can also perform thighplasty, brachioplasty, and abdominoplasty procedures. Patients can also request surgical and non-surgical facial rejuvenation.

Dr. Akinbiyi is an excellent addition to the Advanced Aesthetics team. He has extensive training, research experience, and engineering background that has developed his ability to offer comprehensive clinical and surgical care. He treats patients with compassion and respect, dedicating himself to stellar patient care with individualized care plans.

Anyone interested in learning about Dr. Akinbiyi and his background can find out more by visiting the Plasticsurgerycorner.com website or calling 1-770-461-4000.

About Advanced Aesthetics: Advanced Aesthetics is a full-service plastic surgery clinic providing cosmetic and medical plastic surgery procedures. Patients consult with their talented plastic surgeons to find the ideal solutions to achieve their aesthetic goals. The fully accredited surgical center puts patients first with advanced treatments that get the best results.

Company: Advanced Aesthetics

Address: One Prestige Park, 874 W. Lanier Ave., Suite 100

City: Fayetteville

State: GA

Zip code: 30214

Telephone number: 1-770-461-4000