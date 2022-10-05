New Book by Gregory J. Wolos: Kika Kong vs. the Dead White Males

New York, NY, 2022-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to present the latest work by Gregory J. Wolos: Kika Kong vs. the Dead White Males

What’s worth sacrificing in pursuit of fame and fortune? Our children? Our reputations? How deep might the damage run, whether direct or collateral? And who or what is responsible for the shape of our dreams and desires? The long shadows of our patriarchs, or the invisible, resistless forces of biological imperatives?

Kika Kong vs. the Dead White Males presents the decades-long saga of two families, the Kleins and the Walchuks, whose intersecting destinies orbit the career of Amabel Hadley, child actor turned celebrity disaster. Raymond Walchuk, filmmaker patriarch of the first family, rises above the B grade horror films he’s known for by directing a family adventure blockbuster, Kong’s Daughter. But his subsequent foray into serious independent filmmaking ends scandalously after his on-set mistreatment of ten-year-old Amabel.

Gregory Wolos has published more than one hundred stories in journals and anthologies like Glimmer Train, Georgia Review, Michigan Quarterly Review, descant, Florida Review, The Pinch, Post Road, Baltimore Review, Los Angeles Review, PANK, Superstition Review, Tahoma Literary Review, and Southern Humanities Review. His work has won awards sponsored by descant, Solstice, the Rubery Book Awards, Gulf Stream, New South, and Emrys Journal. Gregory has published four story collections: Women of Consequence (Regal House Publishing, 2019), Dear Everyone, (Duck Lake Books, 2020), The Thing About Men, (Cervena Barva Press, 2021) and The Green Ray and Other Stories, (Scantic Books, forthcoming, 2022). For full lists of Gregory’s publications and commendations, visit www.gregorywolos.com.

Title: Kika Kong vs. the Dead White Males

Author: Gregory J. Wolos

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1958419076

Price: $22.30

Page Count: 364 pages

Format: Paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.

We believe that in doing so, we best fulfill the mission outlined in Adelaide Magazine – “to promote writers we publish, helping both new and emerging, and established authors reaching a wider literary audience.”

Our motto is: We don’t publish classics, we make classics.