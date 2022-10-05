Colored Butterfly Diamonds: First Time Ever In The Lab Diamond Industry

Gujarat, India, 2022-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — First time ever in the lab grown diamond industry any firm has achieved to produced six different colors of antique butterfly shape diamonds, and the fact is even natural diamonds don’t have butterfly shape diamonds in all colors. We’re pleased to create these one-of-a-kind cut butterfly diamonds with rainbow colored designs. Keep an eye out for more creativity and excellence from

Ouros Jewels.

Colored lab-grown diamonds with butterfly forms are quite rare. Our butterfly diamond has the excellent clarity and vivid hues that you desire. We can’t say no to your requests, believe us. We take it on as a responsibility to give you perfect and antique creations on time.

1. Pink Butterfly Lab Diamond

The Pink Butterfly diamond represents unconditional love and thoughts that cannot be conveyed in words. It is ideal for every pair that has fallen in love anywhere on this planet. Pink color signifies love and passion, which you can express to your life partner with the help of this pink butterfly.

2. Blue Butterfly Lab Diamond

The color blue reflects the ocean, and we all know how deep the ocean is. The blue butterfly diamond represents an eternal and profound love connection between the bride and groom, two souls that became one after their wedding. We diligently put our experience and excellent workmanship into the blue butterfly shape diamond, which upheld the standards to demonstrate your deep affection.

3. Yellow Butterfly Lab Diamond

An authorized laboratory certified the yellow butterfly shape diamond. So, verified, authenticated, eco-friendly, price-keeper, royal quality ratings, and distinctive and optimal beauty are the advantages of yellow-colored butterfly diamonds. Overall, a one-of-a-kind diamond that is also within your budget.

4. Green Butterfly Lab Diamond

You know one thing that lab grown diamonds are environment friendly. Keeping that in mind we have created this authentic green color butterfly shape lab diamond. Make your contribution to the environment by shifting to eco friendly diamonds. And consider this eye catching a green butterfly.