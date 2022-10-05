Global Sales Of Chickpeas Is Anticipate To Register A Positive CAGR Of 5.7% During 2021-2031

States the chickpeas market surpassed US$ 10.2 Bn by the end of 2021. In addition, canned chickpeas are gaining traction in North America. Thus, Fact.MR estimates that the revenues of chickpeas market will nearly double between 2021 and 2031, reaching nearly US$ 17.8 Bn in 2031 with a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period.

Prominent Key Players Of The Chickpeas Market Survey Report:

The Wimmera Grain Co. Pty Ltd

Bean Growers Australia Limited

AGT Food & Ingredients, Inc.

Indraprasth Foods Ltd

OLEGA S.A.

Sanwa Pty. Ltd.

Alberta Pulse Growers Commission

Mast Qalander Traders

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Desi Chickpeas Kabuli Chickpeas

Form Dried Chickpeas Fresh/Green Chickpeas Frozen Chickpeas Preserved/Canned Chickpeas Chickpea Flour

Application Chickpeas for Direct Consumption Chickpeas for Salads Chickpea Snacks Chickpeas for Hummus and Tahini Chickpeas for Sweets and Desserts Chickpeas for Other Applications



