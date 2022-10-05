Global Sales Of Garlic Projects To Experience A CAGR Exceeding 5% During 2021-2031 | Fact.MR Study

Therapeutic Effects & Pharmaceutical Applications of Garlic to Stimulate the Growth of Garlic Market during 2021-2031

Fact.MR's recent study on the global garlic market projects that the market is likely to experience a CAGR exceeding 5% during the 2021-2031 forecast period. The market is projected to bring in US$ 19.5 Bn in revenue by the end of 2022. Prominent manufacturers are experimenting with multiple garlic formats- including pastes, powder and fresh forms respectively. High preference for black garlic is spurring countless product innovations, broadening overall market growth prospects for the future. 

Prominent Key players of the Garlic market survey report:

  • Italian Rose Garlic Products Inc.
  • The Garlic Company LLC
  • California Garlic Company
  • Mcfadden Farm
  • Mr. Lucky
  • Monterey Bay Spice Company Inc.
  • Filaree Garlic Farm
  • Shandong Liancheng Garlic Industry Co. Ltd
  • Atmiya International
  • South West Garlic Farm

Key Segments Covered

  • Product Type

    • Hard Neck Garlic
    • Soft Neck Garlic

  • Form

    • Fresh Garlic
    • Dehydrated Garlic
    • Frozen Garlic
    • Preserved/Canned Garlic

  • Application

    • Garlic for Culinary Applications
    • Garlic for Soups, Sauces and Dressings
    • Garlic for Snacks & Convenience Foods
    • Garlic for Bakery Products
    • Garlic for Fast Food Restaurant Chains
    • Garlic for Meat & Poultry Products
    • Garlic for Other Applications

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Garlic Market report provide to the readers?

  • Garlic fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Garlic player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Garlic in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Garlic.

The report covers following Garlic Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Garlic market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Garlic
  • Latest industry Analysis on Garlic Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Garlic Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Garlic demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Garlic major players
  • Garlic Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Garlic demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Garlic Market report include:

  • How the market for Garlic has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Garlic on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Garlic?
  • Why the consumption of Garlic highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

Express Press Release Distribution