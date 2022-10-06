Air Springs Market Is Slated To Witness A Moderate 5% Growth Rate By 2030

According to the latest market report published by Fact.MR, growing penetration of air springs in luxury passenger vehicles continues to open new growth opportunities for manufacturers. Traditionally limited to heavy commercial vehicles, end-user preference for comfort, glide ride, and suspension adjustment are impacting where the revenue is going in the air springs landscape. Stakeholders in the air springs market must consider the evolutions in this marketplace if they are to rapidly adapt to the new status quo.

Fact.MR Survey Finds Weight Reduction and Flex Cracking Mitigation as Key Focus Areas for Manufacturers

The air springs market remains fragmentally consolidated, with a large number of America, Chinese, and Indian suppliers/distributors vying for increasing their market penetration and share. A majority of market participants covered in the market have a sizeable presence in APEJ and North America – two key air springs markets globally. Sensing the untapped opportunities in this marketplace, leading manufacturers, including BWI Group, Continental AG, Dunloop Systems and Components, Firestone Industrial LLC, Hendrickson LLC, Mando Corporation, Tata AutoComp Systems, ThyssenKrupp AG, VB AirSuspension, and Wabco Holdings Inc. are focusing on reducing weight and mitigating flex cracking as key focus areas.

Global Air Springs Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global air springs market is segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel, application, forces and region.

Product Type

Single Convolute
Multi Convolute
Sleeve
Rolling Lobe

Sales Channel

OEM
Aftermarket

Application

Passenger Cars
Buses
Trailer & Trucks
Light Commercial Vehicle
Railways
Industrial Lifts & Earthmovers

Force

Less than 1500
1500-2100
2100-3300
3300-7300
7300-8800
8800-10000
Above 10000

Region

North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
Middle East & Africa

The report covers following Air Springs Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Air Springs Market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Air Springs Market
Latest industry Air Springs Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
Key trends Analysis of Air Springs Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
Changing Air Springs Market demand and consumption of diverse products
Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Air Springs Market major players
Air Springs Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
Air Springs Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

