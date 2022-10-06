Investigational New Drug CDMO Market Research by Key Types and Major Application 2028

Investigational New Drug CDMO Industry Overview

The global investigational new drug CDMO market size was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The market growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing outsourcing services by pharmaceutical companies, rising R&D investments, and stringent regulations for conducting clinical studies. The FDA’s role in the development of a novel drug begins when the drug’s sponsor decides to test the new molecule’s diagnostic or therapeutic potential in humans after screening it for pharmacological activity and acute toxicity potential in animals. The molecule then changes its legal position under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, becoming a new drug subject to the drug regulatory system’s specific requirements.

According to the post-pandemic pharmaceutical landscape, the industry would see a rise in innovation, with cancer and rare diseases expected to benefit the most. Due to the recent surge in investigational new drug (IND) applications, contract services are predicted to grow substantially, with an estimated 75 annual FDA approvals expected by 2025. From April 2020 to June 2020, the FDA received 3,806 IND applications, more than in the preceding eight years combined (3,576 in 2012-2019).

Besides, the FDA’s expectations for new treatment drug development initiatives in the fight against COVID-19 are underlined in these two guidances, “COVID-19 Public Health Emergency: General Considerations for Pre-IND Meetings Requests for COVID-19 Related Drugs and Biological Products” and “COVID-19: Developing Drugs and Biological Products for Treatment of Prevention”.

According to this Pre-IND Guidance, all COVID-19 drug development interactions should be initiated through IND meeting requests, which were given to provide broad considerations to assist sponsors in developing Pre-IND meeting requests for COVID-19-related drugs. The FDA recommends that drug development applications be submitted through the Pre-IND programs rather than a pre-Emergency Use Authorization in order to improve the quality and content of IND submissions and streamline prospective sponsor bids.

The review and approval processes for IND applications and NDAs are continually evolving, thus influencing approval trends. In mid-2018, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb declared plans to upgrade the agency’s office of drug review, and the agency issued draft guidance documents on the way the FDA would include patient input in regulatory decision-making. In reality, when it comes to regulatory approvals, the FDA has to take real-world evidence from off-label drug use into account. When evaluating drugs for approval, the FDA and other regulatory agencies take patient-reported outcomes into consideration.

Market Share Insights

June 2021: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. acquired Vigene Biosciences, Inc. The acquisition expanded its existing cell and gene therapy contract manufacturing capabilities and provided a complete gene-modified cell treatment solution in the U.S.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global investigational new drug CDMO market include

Covance Inc.

Charles River Laboratories Inc.

Cambrex Corporation

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Syneos Health

Lonza

Catalent

Recipharm AB

Siegfried Holding AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

