Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Anticipated Forecast 2028 In Key Regions

The global veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market size was valued at USD 35.73 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing government initiatives and stringent regulatory guidelines are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2022, new EU legislation will prohibit the use of all types of routine antibiotic usage of antibiotics in farming. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a very low impact on the market. However, the demand for antimicrobial susceptibility testing kits has been drastically lowered due to the reduced vet visits during the lockdown. The demand for animal protein and livestock products has also reduced during the first two quarters of 2020. The market showed a V-shaped recovery and vet visits became redeemed, which is bolstering the growth. According to IDEXX, the U.S. clinic visit increased by 6% in Q4 2020, which is expected to fuel the revenue growth over the forecast period.

According to OECD, the amount of antimicrobials used in food animals will increase from 63,151 tons to 105, 596 tons by 2030 globally. Approximately, 45mg of antimicrobials are used to produce 1 kg of beef. Moreover, 148mg of antimicrobials are used for 1 kg of chicken. The top 5 consumers of antimicrobials are China, the U.S., Brazil, India, and Germany, respectively. For instance, in the U.S., around 80% of the annual consumption of antimicrobials was for food animals in 2019.

The livestock population globally has been rapidly increasing. The demand for livestock products is growing in developing and developed countries. This has led to a rise in concerns over the health of livestock. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, National Agricultural Statistics Service, as of January 2021, the number of cattle and calves in the U.S. was 93,594,500 and that of the beef cow was 31,157,600. Due to the rising urbanization, consumers are becoming more aware of the nutritious value of animal protein. There is also an increasing demand for healthy, sustainable, and high-quality meat products, especially those with comparatively few or no antibiotics. This is, in turn, increasing the demand for antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST).

February 2020: Becton, Dickinson and Company partnered with the Fleming Fund in order to help low and middle-income countries to handle antimicrobial resistance.

Becton, Dickinson and Company partnered with the Fleming Fund in order to help low and middle-income countries to handle antimicrobial resistance. September 2019: Synbiosis launched AutoCol, an automated colony counter system, which would help to count colonies up to 100 plates within just 30 minutes.

BioMérieux SA

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Synbiosis

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bruker Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Condalab

Bioguard Corporation

Liofilchem S.r.l.

HiMedia Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Neogen Corporation

