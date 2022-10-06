Baby Diapers Market Worth $108.9 Billion by 2028 | CAGR: 4.6%

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Oct 6, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Baby Diapers Industry Overview

The global baby diapers market size was valued at USD 75.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028. The market is projected to witness higher demand over the coming years owing to the rising awareness regarding child health. The shifting inclination for high-quality and eco-friendly baby products is the major factor boosting the demand for biodegradable diapers across the globe. In addition, manufacturers are focusing on developing bio-ingredients based baby diapers, which is also anticipated to propel market growth over the coming years.

In the U.S., one-third of the families struggle to provide enough baby diapers for their children. However, with the introduction of The End Diaper Need Act of 2021 by Sen. Tammy Duckworth in February 2021, low-income families would be able to afford diapers for their babies and toddlers.

The End Diaper Need Act will provide USD 200 million to social services every year between 2022 and 2025, which will contribute towards diapers and related supplies. Additionally, the bill will fund 200 medically necessary diapers per month for “medically complex children” through Medicaid. Such initiatives can create a significant positive impact on the baby diapers market growth in the U.S. over the coming years.

The purchasing power of consumers in North America and Europe is relatively high compared to other regions in the world. This higher purchasing power allows them to spend more on high-quality, premium baby products. As a result, premium baby care products have a notable demand in the abovementioned regions.

Countries with a high participation rate of women in the workforce are expected to generate a high demand for baby products owing to the increased purchasing power of working mothers. As of 2019, countries like Rwanda, Madagascar, Nepal, Burundi, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Cambodia, Vietnam, South Sudan, and Iceland had the highest women labor force participation rate in the world. Therefore, the product demand is expected to gain momentum in these countries in the upcoming years.

Factors such as an increase in purchasing power, the high participation rate of women in the workforce, and the rising awareness about hygiene are boosting the adoption of these products among consumers. Over the past few years, the use of baby diapers has increased worldwide, especially in Asia Pacific. The high birth rate in African countries is also enhancing product adoption.

Baby Products Market – The global baby products market size was valued at USD 214.13 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Wet Wipes Market – The global wet wipes market size was valued at USD 21.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Baby Diapers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global baby diapers market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Baby Diaper Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Cloth Diapers

Disposable Diapers

Training Nappy

Swim Pants

Biodegradable Diapers

Baby Diaper Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Offline

Online

Baby Diaper Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights:

September 2020: Bdiapers India launched the country’s first-ever hybrid cloth diapers with disposable or reusable inserts. The product is a patented design of hybrid diapers that works in a two-part system with a cloth cover and a waterproof pouch that holds the disposable nappy pad.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Baby Diapers market include

The Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Kimberly Clark Worldwide

Hengan International Group Company Ltd.

Unicharm Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

First Quality Enterprises

Ontex Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Honest Company, Inc.

Essity AB

