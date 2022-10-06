Carbonated Soft Drink Market Factors Affecting Buying Decision and Consumer Behaviour Analysis by 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Oct 6, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Carbonated Soft Drink Industry Overview

The global carbonated soft drink market size was valued at USD 221.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. Modern-day consumers can be seen focusing on convenience, and thus a large part of everyday purchase includes single grab-and-go products rather than the conventional bulk buying products. This has led to shelf-stable innovations and eco-friendly packaging, made with clean, renewable materials, and fewer preservatives and chemicals. The products are continually being improved and innovated to create something for everyone. Owing to growing consumer health awareness, companies are now more focused on including natural, low-calorie, and low-sugar ingredients in their products, like using stevia sweeteners instead of conventional or synthetic sweeteners.

The packaging is taking on a more ‘natural’ approach to appeal to consumers looking for convenience and healthier options. Consumer demand for on-the-go drink solutions shows no sign of slowing down. Within the ready-to-drink market, it has become evident that using creative and vibrant packaging can help sell the beverage to consumers facing a time crunch and increasingly looking for products to fit their active lifestyles. Therefore, convenience trends are fueling the demand for ready-to-drink beverages.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Global Carbonated Soft Drink market

While carbonated soft drinks are designed to suit consumers’ tastes and flavor preferences, in recent years, these products are also being developed to serve as functional beverages for health-conscious consumers. Consumers expect newly introduced soft drinks to be free from certain ingredients that damage health in the long term and actively improve physical and mental fitness through carefully selected ingredients. Consumers are likely to exhibit continued demand for low-sugar soft drinks and products with stress-relieving properties. The growing importance laid on mental health and physical well-being is anticipated to drive this trend.

Technological advancements have transformed the production process for carbonated soft drinks. Market players have been using laser technology instead of inkjet technology for labeling and packaging beverages due to their various unique benefits. This process coding is fast, the printing is permanent, and it is very easy to integrate with the production line. The entire process under laser technology does not require any ink, which reduces the cost of the finished product. Innovations in packaging also play a crucial role as it leads to longer shelf life, and as a result, it is becoming more comfortable to sell carbonated soft drinks out of small shops and vending machines.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Consumer F&B Industry Research Reports

Soft Drinks Market – The global soft drinks market size was valued at USD 416.19 Billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Diet Soft Drinks Market – The global diet soft drinks market size was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2018. Demand for diet drinks has witnessed significant growth in the recent years on account of shifting consumer food habits towards healthier alternatives to high calorie beverages.

Carbonated Soft Drink Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global carbonated soft drink market on the basis of flavor, distribution channel, and region:

Carbonated Soft Drinks Flavor Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Cola

Citrus

Others

Carbonated Soft Drinks Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Hypermarkets, Supermarkets & Mass Merchandisers

Convenience Stores & Gas Stations

Food Service Outlets

Online Stores & D2C

Others

Carbonated Soft Drinks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights:

January 2021: PepsiCo launched two new products under its carbonated soft drinks category, namely Major Melon Zero Sugar and Mtn Dew Major Melon. The company expects to offer a nostalgic taste to its consumers through this new carbonated soft drink product. It is available in 20-ounce bottles and 12-ounce bottles in a pack of 12.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Carbonated Soft Drink market include

ANADOLU GRUBU A.Åž.

Danone

JONES SODA CO.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Monster Energy Company

National Beverage Corp.

PepsiCo

Refresco Group

SODASTREAM INTERNATIONAL LTD.

SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED

The Coca-Cola Company

Order a free sample PDF of the Carbonated Soft Drink Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.