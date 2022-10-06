Global Data Labelling Software Market to Showcase Robust Growth By Forecast to 2030

Data Labelling Software Market Definition

Data labeling software—also known as training data, data annotation, data tagging, or data classification software—provides a toolset for businesses to turn unlabeled data into labeled data and build corresponding artificial intelligence algorithms. Within these tools, the user inputs a given dataset, and the software provides a label through machine learning-assisted labeling, a human task force, or the user. Some platforms allow for the combination of the three, giving the user (or the system itself) the ability to choose who or what is doing the labeling based on factors such as price, quality, and speed.

Data labeling tools differ regarding the types of data (e.g., image, video, audio, and text) and the subsets of those types (e.g., satellite imagery, LIDAR, etc.) they support. The annotation types also vary, including image segmentation and object detection for image data, named entity recognition (NER) and sentiment detection for text data, and transcription and emotion recognition for speech annotation. Most tools use metrics like consensus, ground truth, and more to assess the quality of the labels.

This software can often integrate with data science and machine learning platforms, whereby the labeled data from the data labeling software helps to train an algorithm.

Data Labelling Software Market Pricing

The Data Labelling Software pricing is estimated to range from USD 100 to USD 150 per year. The pricing depends on the features and specifications integrated into the software. The software’s main features include emotional intelligence, conversational ability, broad knowledge base, personal, and personality.

Market Scope

The research study provides an in-depth analysis of the Data Labelling Software market, current market trends, and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the market size is provided. Porter’s five forces analysis illuminates the potency of suppliers and buyers operating in the market. The quantitative analysis of the Data Labelling Software market from 2022 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

This report also contains the market size, untapped opportunity index, and forecasts of Data Labelling Software in the global market, including the following market information:

Global Data Labelling Software Market Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (USD Millions)

Global Data Labelling Software Market Sales, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (Units)

Global top five Data Labelling Software companies in 2021 (%)

Regional Research Reports has surveyed the Data Labelling Software manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and industry experts in this end-use industry, involving the consumption, production, revenue generators, demand-side, supply-side, price change, product type analysis, recent development and strategies, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.