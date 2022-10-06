Data Management Platforms Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-oct-6 — /EPR Network/ — According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Data Management Platforms Market is expected to reach USD 4.62 billion by 2030 from USD 1.68 billion in 2021. The global data management platforms market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Data management platforms (DMPs) are central hubs that shop and analyze all of a company’s customer, audience, and marketing data. DMPs help businesses make first-rate use of the large quantities of data they collect by examining records from more than one sources and presenting it in without difficulty digestible ways. DMPs are used by using advert agencies, marketers, and publishers to create rich, customized data sets and greater efficaciously target users for online advertising. DMPs pull in records from a couple of sources, together with first-party software—such as CRM software, digital analytics software, and advertising science like advertiser marketing campaign administration software and writer ad administration software products, and advert networks —as nicely as third-party data providers.

Global Data Management Platforms Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global data management platforms market based on platform type, data source, deployment type and end users at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Data Management Platforms Market Analysis, by Platform Type

Open Data Management Platforms

Private Data Management Platforms

Global Data Management Platforms Market Analysis, by Data Source

Web Analytics Tool

Mobile Web

Mobile Apps

CRM data

POS data

Social Network

Global Data Management Platforms Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode

Cloud-based

On-premises

Global Data Management Platforms Market Analysis, by Application

Advertisers

Publishers

Collect new data

Help define group

Provide access to data vendors

Estimate price and reach

Suggest new groups of people to target

Use above information to buy advertising and Generate Reports

Media agency

Brand/Retailer

Global Data Management Platforms Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Data Management Platforms Market Analysis, by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Data Management Platforms Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Data Management Platforms revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Data Management Platforms revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Data Management Platforms sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Data Management Platforms Manufacturers –

Oracle Corporation

Adobe Systems Inc

KBM Group LLC

Rocket Fuel Inc

Krux Digital Inc

Lotame Solutions Inc

Turn Inc

Neustar Inc

SAS Institute

SAP SE

Cloudera Inc

Informatica

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Data Management Platforms Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Report Scope and Details

Report Features Details Market Size 2021 USD 1.68 billion Market Size 2030 USD 4.62 billion CAGR (2021-2030) 11.9% Base Year of the Analysis 2021 Historical Period 2018-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Segment Coverage Platform Type, Data Source, Deployment Type, End Users, Region Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa Countries Covered US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Czech Republic, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar Companies Covered Oracle Corporation, Adobe Systems Inc, KBM Group LLC, Rocket Fuel Inc, Krux Digital Inc, Lotame Solutions Inc, Turn Inc, Neustar Inc, SAS Institute, SAP SE, Cloudera Inc, Informatica Customization Scope 20% Free Customization Report Price and Purchase Option Single User License: USD 3150

5-User Enterprise License: USD 4950

Corporate License: USD 7680 Post-Sale Analyst Support 2 Months/60 Days Delivery Format PDF and Excel on mail (We also provide the editable version of the report in Word/PPT format on special request with additional charges)

Data Management Platforms Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

