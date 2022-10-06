Drone Analytics Market registering a CAGR of 22.8% from 2021 to 2028

Drone Analytics Industry Overview

The global drone analytics market size was valued at USD 7.20 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing demand for sophisticated industry-specific analytical solutions that assist companies in gaining actionable insights from the data acquired by drones is primarily driving the growth. Drones have proven advantageous in optimizing the data more efficiently in numerous industries, including agriculture, construction and infrastructure, and oil and gas, driving the demand for drone analytics solutions. Companies are investing heavily in drone analytics solutions foreseeing the enormous opportunity the market holds. Drone monitoring is majorly carried out across oil and gas, construction, and defense industries. End-users use drone analytics to process and analyze the data procured from drone monitoring. Additionally, drone analytics software is used to assess 2D/3D images and videos captured via drones.

The demand for complete drone packages has increased drastically in recent years. With advanced resolution cameras for image mapping, video capturing, and equipment tracking, the amount of data generated from drones has increased tremendously in the past few years. However, the data generated from drones are typically unstructured. As a result, drone analytics is pivotal in converting unstructured data to structured data for analysis.

Complete drone analytics packages act as solutions for collecting the data and processing it. The significant increase in the amount of business data generated across several industries has paved the way for an increased demand for advanced analytics solutions as industries increasingly embrace data-driven decisions. The ability of these solutions to monitor and analyze the data for deriving advanced insights with less human intervention is anticipated to be a major driving factor for market growth.

The integration with advanced technologies such as AI has drastically improved the ability of drones to collect detailed data. For instance, ALPHA methodology is used in military drones to process data in less than milli-seconds and to collect precise data. Furthermore, construction-specific analytics software in advanced drones, in conjunction with advanced AI, can identify complex physical structures and predict maintenance recommendations. Moreover, deploying machine learning in analytics solutions can help reduce the risk and improve the reliability of drone operations.



