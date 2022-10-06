Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Share 2022 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Outlook 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The global expanded polypropylene foam market size is expected to grow from USD 1,323.3 million in 2021 to USD 1,970.0 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030. EPP can be made in various densities, ranging from 15 to 200 grams per liter, with densities ranging from 18 to 260 grams per liter achieved by molding. EPP is available in various grades that are essential for a variety of applications. High-density grades are used in automotive bumpers and interior passenger safety components as energy management is vital. Low-density grades are used for packaging, while medium densities are used in furniture and other consumer products. JSP is the world’s leading Expanded Polypropylene plastic foam manufacturer among the global producers.

The recyclable and light-weight properties of expanded polypropylene foam have enabled its application in various industries such as packaging, aerospace, automotive, etc. The usage of high-density expanded polypropylene foam in heavy industrial packaging is anticipated to drive the growth of the expanded polypropylene foam market globally. Expanded polypropylene is used to create a variety of consumer products. This foam is light-weight, ensuring that products made from expanded polypropylene will be easy to ship.

Global Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Definition

Extended polypropylene foam is a versatile material with exceptional properties, including extraordinary multiple impact resistance, buoyancy, water and chemical resistance, thermal insulation, uncommonly high solidarity to weight proportion, energy retention, and 100% recyclability.

Global Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Dynamics

Drivers : Increasing Demand from Automotive Industry

The automotive sector is one of the largest consumer sectors of expanded polypropylene foams. It is commonly used in automotive parts due to its excellent mechanical properties, low cost, and moldability, which reduces vehicle weight and saves fuel. This foam also helps reduce the leakage of volatile organic compounds from the interior parts of vehicles. If expanded polypropylene foam is additionally mixed with metals, it can consume and disperse a larger amount of energy; such reasons help to make vehicles environmentally sustainable and boost the market demand for vehicles.

Furthermore, the increasing usage of expanded polypropylene foams in seating and other automotive components reduces the vehicle’s overall weight by ~10%, and the fuel consumption is reduced by ~7%. Moreover, increasing production of electric cars is promoting the expanded polypropylene foam market’s growth, as expanded polypropylene plays a substantial role in making the electric cars light-weight and thermally insulated and enhancing the energy absorption capabilities. In addition, expanded polypropylene foams are also used in the manufacturing of door pads, headliners, and mats.

Restraints : Higher Price of Expanded Polypropylene Foam over Other Types of Foam

Expanded polypropylene is a remarkable material with numerous perks. It is highly appreciated owing to its acoustic absorption properties, light-weight, as well as thermal insulation, and sustainability. However, the manufacturing process of expanded polypropylene foam is complex, requiring both technical expertise and specialized custom equipment. The polypropylene resin is combined with other ingredients in a multi-step proprietary procedure. Extruded pellets expand under strongly controlled conditions to become constantly shaped beads of expanded polypropylene foam. Hence, the expanded polypropylene foam is known for its high durability, but it is higher in cost than other foam types. This, in turn, to restrain the growth of the expanded polypropylene foam in the world market, as the end-use may look for cost-effective alternatives in the years to come.

Scope of the Global Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market

The study categorizes the expanded polypropylene foam market based on type and application at the regional and global levels.

By Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Low Density

High Density

Porous PP

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Automotive

Packaging

Consumer Products

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The high-density segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by type

The global expanded polypropylene foam market is categorized by type into three segments, including low density, high density, and porous PP. The high-density segment dominated the global expanded polypropylene foam market by type in 2020. High-density EPP foams display exceptional strength and reduced weight properties. This type of EEP foams is used in applications where energy management through better thermal insulation capabilities is important. Thus, they are widely used in automotive applications such as passenger safety parts, seats, and automotive bumpers. Furthermore, EPP acts as a thermal insulator and energy absorber in its high-density grade.

Moreover, the high-density EPP foam can also be used as a building element. The high strength and compatibility of the foam with other materials are exploited in components that stand out for their excellent mechanical properties. As it is easy to produce various geometrical shapes, the high-density EPP foam is suitable for fabricating filter elements and toolboxes, where the low weight per unit volume considerably reduces the total weight. The higher sale of vehicles is majorly driving the growth of the high-density EPP foams segment.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global expanded polypropylene foam market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 4.9% in the global expanded polypropylene foam market. The expanded polypropylene foam packaging market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. China, India, and Japan are likely to boost the region’s expanded polypropylene foam packaging market. The increasing disposable incomes of consumers in the APAC region are estimated to have positive impacts on the demand of consumer goods, thereby also impacting EPP foam demand.

After the Asia Pacific, North America is the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 4.5%. North America is expected to grow rapidly in the expanded polypropylene foam market over the forecast timespan due to the early adoption of technically advanced products in the end-user. High automotive and consumer goods manufacturing activities in the North America region have contributed to the rising demand in the past few years. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the United States generates almost 80 million tons of packaging waste every year. In the United States, about half of the packaging waste is generated from food and beverage products.

Market Players

The major players in the global market of expanded polypropylene foam include BASF SE, Hanwha Corporation, Dongshin Industry, Inc., JSP Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., DS Smith plc, Sonoco Products Company, CLARK FOAM PRODUCTS, and Izoblok. Every company follows its own business strategy to attain the maximum market share.