Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market Share 2022 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Outlook 2030

The global anti-fingerprint coating market size is expected to grow from USD 703.8 million in 2021 to USD 1,104.9 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030. The anti-fingerprint coating is widely used to obtain anti-smudge properties. The anti-fingerprint coating enables the product to achieve low maintenance costs by facilitating less adhesion of dirt and moisture. Therefore, the end-user companies utilize the anti-fingerprint coating as a strategy to differentiate their products in the competitive market. The entire market has been impacted by the adoption of these coatings, which has increased the opportunity for anti-fingerprint coating manufacturers.

The growth in the anti-fingerprint coating market can be attributed to the increasing demand from various end-use applications such as consumer goods, automotive, stainless steel, and building and construction. In addition, the increasing use of the anti-fingerprint coating in the stainless-steel applications, which are used in manufacturing white consumer goods, has further increased the market for anti-fingerprint coating globally. Furthermore, the rise in production of consumer goods and ceramic sanitaryware in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, and Spain has propelled the growth of the anti-fingerprint coating market.

Definition of Global Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market

The anti-fingerprint coating is a nano-technology that provides long-lasting protection for stainless steel. The anti-fingerprint coating protects stainless steel from water, dust, oil, and fingerprints, making stainless steel easy to clean.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market

The novel coronavirus has rapidly spread across various countries and regions and continues to spread, causing enormous impact on lives of people and overall community. Originating as a crisis to human health, it now poses a significant threat to worldwide trade, economy, and finance. In addition, owing to the COVID–19 pandemic, major players are facing business concerns associated with coronavirus outbreak, supply chain disruption, and a possible decline in consumer spending. Both municipal waste management services and private waste management services are benefitted by smart waste technology. Further, spread of COVID–19 has already negatively influenced the global anti-fingerprint coating market in the first quarter of 2020, and is expected to create a negative impact on growth of the market throughout the year. For instance, Covanta Holding Corporation, a anti-fingerprint coating company, experienced a significant reduction in demand for their services, reducing their sales by $15–30 million during the lockdown period, compared to pre–COVID levels, lowering compensation through 50% of the CEOs and 25% of the leadership wages for next 12 months. Further, a huge amount of waste is generated hospitals such as blood, face masks, syringes, and test kits. In addition, medical waste production increased with rise in production from medical and pharmaceutical sectors. The global impact of COVID–19 is on the rise and is expected to affect the anti-fingerprint coating market in 2020.

Global Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market Dynamics

Drivers : Rising Applications in Consumer Goods Industry

With the changing global economic activities, consumer demand has been rapidly changing, with various urban areas increasing in both developing and developed countries. According to the United Nations, the global population will reach around 9.9 billion by 2050 from 7.8 billion in 2020. Out of the total population, an estimated 90% population growth is expected to occur in emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, South Korea, and South Africa. With the high middle-class population in these economies, various urban areas are expected to witness significant development. This is projected to increase the demand for consumer goods such as tablets, smartphones, televisions, and wearables, which would propel the usage of anti-fingerprint coating for them. The anti-fingerprint coating in the consumer goods application is used to maintain the product’s cleanliness and keep it free from fingerprints. Furthermore, the hydrophilic and hydrophobic properties of anti-fingerprint coating help in reducing the visibility of fingerprints, thereby increasing the visual perception of the consumers. All the factors mentioned above are expected to drive the global market for anti-fingerprint coating during the forecast period.

Challenges : Stringent Environment Regulations

Environmental Protection Agency and Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) constantly encourage anti-fingerprint coating manufacturers to look for eco-friendly products and manufacturing techniques. In Europe, the formulation of anti-fingerprint coating by companies is examined by REACH before the product is sold to the market. This can result in a loss of intellectual property, leading to the manufacturers losing their competitive edge. Additionally, the regulations by REACH compelled many manufacturers across the globe to upgrade their technologies, which has led to these manufacturers incurring additional costs. These factors have led the anti-fingerprint coating manufacturers to be skeptical of expanding their facilities in the Europe anti-fingerprint market, which otherwise has great market potential.

Scope of the Global Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market

The study categorizes the anti-fingerprint coating market based on technology and application at the regional and global levels.

By Technology Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Vacuum Deposition

Sol-Gel

Others

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Consumer Goods Smartphones Televisions and Monitors Laptop and Tablets Wearables Others

Building and Construction Architectural Glass Ceramic Sanitaryware

Automotive Infotainment and Central Control System

Stainless Steel

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The building and construction segment accounts for the largest market share, by application

The global anti-fingerprint coating market is divided based on the application into consumer goods, building and construction, automotive, stainless steel, and others. In 2021, building and construction accounted for the largest market share of 50.5% in the global market of anti-fingerprint market. The building and construction end-user industry is a key industry in the anti-fingerprint coating market. It allows large-scale application of coatings, especially in architectural glasses. The usage of this coating in sanitary fittings is also growing in demand owing to hygienic issues. The adoption of this coating in both architectural glass and sanitary fittings applications is growing due to technological advancements, a high adoption rate, and increased investments. Daikin Industries, Ltd., Izovac Ltd., Natoco Co., Ltd., and Cytonix, LLC are leading market players providing anti-fingerprint coating.

North America accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The anti-fingerprint coating market holds a major share in various countries of North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Worldwide, North America is the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. In North America, the United States is the largest market with the fastest growth rate in the anti-fingerprint coating market. The companies, which are not U.S.-based, have a substantial presence in the U.S. due to their manufacturing facilities or R&D bases. Since the U.S. is one of the most industrialized nations globally, display technology finds tremendous application potential in all the verticals, especially in the manufacturing and enterprise sector, in this country. This provides ample opportunity for the growth of anti-fingerprint coating in the country.

The anti-fingerprint coating is used for easy-to-clean purposes in industrial sectors such as automotive, electronics, etc. However, the high cost of coatings in the North America market might act as a challenge for the market’s growth in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

Major competitors in the global anti-fingerprint coating market are AGC Inc., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Essilor International S.A., Cytonix LLC, Izovac Ltd., Leader Optronics Technology Co. Ltd., NAGASE & CO., LTD., Harves Co., Ltd., NanoSlic Smart Coatings, Natoco Co., Ltd., Nippon Paint Surf Chemicals Co., Ltd, NANOKOTE PTY LTD., PPG Industries, Inc., TAIWAN FLUORO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., and Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.