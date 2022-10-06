Bakery Processing Equipment Market Share 2022 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Outlook 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The global bakery processing equipment market size is projected to grow from USD 13.3 billion in 2021 to USD 22.3 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030. The factors driving the bakery processing equipment market’s growth include the hospitality industry’s growth, technological innovations, upsurge in affordability, and advancement in bakery processing equipment materials. Furthermore, customized solutions according to the specific sizes and shapes remotely controlled equipment to revolutionize the bakery processing equipment market in the upcoming years.

However, factors such as the increased prevalence of used bakery processing equipment impede the market growth. Smart bakery processing equipment and highly efficient equipment have gained huge traction in recent years, which is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The bakery processing industry is gaining attention from engaged stakeholders due to evolving dietary preferences, increased disposable incomes, and consumer transition toward value-added products. Increased demand for packaged and processed food is fueled by rising demand in emerging markets, rising living standards, and urbanization, resulting in increased demand for bakery equipment sales. Owing to the increase in demand for bakery products in both emerging and developed countries, the respective governments play a crucial role in setting standards for the equipment industry.

Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market Definition

Bakery processing equipment is a system and related machinery that aids different bakery processes, including but not limited to bakery, kneading, slicing, mixing, and rolling.

Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market Dynamics

Drivers : Fast-paced lifestyle of consumers looking out for convenient food products

There has been a rise in workforce workforces in various demographic segments. Especially among the women, there has been gradual adoption of work lifestyle among this portion of the population. As a result, most consumers worldwide, especially in developed countries, look out for food products that can be prepared and served within a minimal range of time. Thus, various convenient food products have witnessed significant demand over the past couple of years. Frozen food is a convenient food product that can be consumed easily anywhere, anytime. Hence, the busy lifestyle being adopted by most customers paves the way for bakery food products to grow, which drives the sales of bakery processing equipment.

Restraints : Stringent regulations and international quality standards

The regulations associated with the food processing machines are related to the good manufacturing practices and sanitary standard operating procedures involved in the processed foods and dietary supplements. According to the Food and Drug Administration, food processing equipment for ready-to-eat foods should be properly cleaned and sanitized to ensure proper safety to prevent the growth of Listeria monocytogenes, which is a bacterium capable of causing food-borne infections such as listeriosis, which is considered harmful. All these standards and international quality standards are expected to hamper the market growth for food processing machines.

Opportunities : Surge in demand for bakery products in developing region

Over the past couple of years, Asia-Pacific, especially China, India, and Australia, has witnessed a rise in the demand for various bakery food products. Owing to this, various franchise bakery stores are entering into key Asian markets. Due to the rise in per capita income and the improvised lifestyle of consumers, the region has been experiencing gradual growth in demand for various bakery food products that include frozen bakery food products. Hence, the market is anticipated to experience growth in the future, thus creating demand for bakery processing equipment.

Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market Research Report Segments

The study categorizes the bakery processing equipment market based on product, application, end-users, mode of operation, and function at the regional and global levels.

By Product Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Ovens and Proofers

Mixers

Sheeters and Molders

Others

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Bread

Cakes and Pastries

Cookies and Biscuits

Pizza Crusts

Others

By End-Users Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Bakery processing industry

Foodservice industry

By Mode of Operation Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Automatic

Semi-automatic

By Function Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Mixing

Extrusion

Baking

Enrobing

Molding

Cooling

Other

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The ovens & proofers segment is accounted for the largest market share, by product type

On the basis of product type, the global bakery processing equipment is segmented into ovens & proofers, mixers, sheeters & molders, and others. The ovens & proofers segment leads in terms of market share and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Ovens & proofers are food processing equipment used while baking doughs. These are heating chambers that use warm temperatures and controlled humidity to encourage yeast fermentation of the dough. A wide range of bakery ovens is manufactured and designed using cutting-edge technology and research to ensure low fuel consumption, low prices, and the best volume, shine, texture, and crust in the market.

Baking is a cooking method that uses prolonged dry heat, preferably in an oven. The market for bakery processing equipment is on the rise as consumers across the globe prefer packaged and nutritional bakery products for their breakfast choices. Change in lifestyles and high disposable incomes have led people to rely on processed & packaged baked products such as various types of rolls, bread, pastries, cookies, and other bakery products.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By region, the bakery processing equipment market is studied across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Worldwide, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 7.8% in the global bakery processing equipment market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is studied across China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific bakery industry experiences growth due to increased demand for bakery products in China and Japan. Asia-Pacific has witnessed a significant rate of evolution in the bakery industry, with most of the major players in the industry stressing the innovation factor in the view of coming up with a unique product type that meets the varying needs and requirements of its target customers.

After the Asia Pacific, Europe is the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Manufacturers in European are adopting the practice of meeting up with the requirements of their health-oriented customers and strategizing on launching convenience formats of most of the products. Some European countries, such as Germany, Italy, and France, witness a higher bakery products consumption. Some bakery products, such as bread, are considered the staple food in most countries. Therefore, the demand for bakery processing equipment will continue to increase in the upcoming years.

Key Market Players

Some of the key players operating in the global bakery processing equipment market include GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, The Middleby Corporation, JBT Corporation, Heat and Control, Inc., Bühler technologies, Baker Perkins Ltd. Rheon Automatic Machinery Co. Ltd., Sinmag Equipment Corporation, Markel Ventures Inc., and Koenig Maschinen GmbH.