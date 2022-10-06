AC/DC & DC/DC Merchant Power Supply & External Power Adaptors Market Share 2022 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Outlook 2030

Description

The global AC/DC & DC/DC merchant power supply & external power adaptors market size is expected to grow from USD XX Billion in 2021 to USD XX Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of XXfrom 2022 to 2030AC/DC power supply adapter is an external power supply. It is designed to use with devices that run on a battery and have no other external power source. AC/DC power supply adapter provides safety by converting high voltage into low voltage to the devices, which are handled by the user, such as electric irons, hairdryers, and many others. Properties of AC/DC power supply such as adaptability, durability, and others make the product of choice for various applications. All these factors are contributing in the growth of the AC/DC power supply adapter market.

Dynamics of the AC/DC & DC/DC merchant power supply & external power adaptors

The surging demand for smartphones & other consumer electronic devices across the globe has paved for the market’s growth. The increased demand for innovative and advanced technology in electronic devices has increased the demand for AC/DC & DC/DC merchant power supply & external power adaptors globally.

Moreover, all consumer electronics (office equipment and household equipment) have 5-10 devices that use the AC & DC adapters, such as cordless phones, cell phones, answering machines, and hair dryers. Therefore they are also driving the market’s growth.

Scope of the AC/DC & DC/DC Merchant Power Supply & External Power Adaptors

The study categorizes the AC/DC & DC/DC merchant power supply & external power adaptors market based on type, power supply, and application at the regional and global levels.

By Type

  • AC/DC Commodity
  • AC/DC Non-Commodity
  • DC/DC

By Power Supply

  • Less than 1000W
  • 1001-1500W
  • 1501-3000W
  • More than 3000W

By Application

  • Lighting (LED)
  • Storage
  • Industrial
  • Consumer Sector
  • Servers
  • Networking
  • Medical sectors
  • Computing
  • Mobile Devices and Chargers
  • Cellular Infrastructure
  • Others

By Region

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global AC/DC & DC/DC merchant power supply & external power adaptors market has been segmented across North America, AsiaPacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & AfricaGlobally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global AC/DC & DC/DC merchant power supply & external power adaptors market during the forecast periodThe region includes the countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of AsiaPacificThe growth of the region is primarily due to strong economic growth in the domestic emerging countries such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India.

Major Players

This research report contains a review of the key companies operating in the cardiovascular testing market and their winning strategies, as well as a study of their development and marketing strategies, which will contribute in the market growthThe profiles of such major corporations, includes:

  • Delta Electronics
  • Lite-On
  • Dongguan Aohai Power Technology
  • XP Power
  • Ten Pao International
  • Astec Electronics (formerly Artesyn Consumer)
  • COSEL Group
  • Vicor Power
  • Chicony Power
  • Advanced Energy

