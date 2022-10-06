Military Communication Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | Northrop Grumman Corporation, Aselsan, BAE Systems

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Global Military Communication Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Military Communication Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Military communication is the process of exchanging information between military members. This process can be done through verbal, written, or electronic means. Military communication is a critical component of the military, as it allows members to share information and coordinate their activities.

Key Trends:

One of the most significant recent trends has been the increasing use of encryption to protect communication channels from being intercepted and read by unauthorized parties.

Another key trend has been the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) to help manage communication networks. AI can be used to help identify and route messages to the appropriate recipients, as well as to monitor communication channels for signs of tampering or interception.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the military communication market are the increasing demand for secure and reliable communication systems, the need for real-time situational awareness, and the need for interoperability between different platforms.

The increasing demand for secure and reliable communication systems is driven by the need to protect military personnel and assets from threats such as terrorism and espionage.

Market Segments:

The military communication market is segmented by component, end-user, and region. By component, the market is classified into military SATCOM systems, military radio systems, and others. Based on the end-user, it is bifurcated into land forces, naval forces, and air forces. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The global military communication market includes players such as Northrop Grumman Corporation, Aselsan, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Collins Aerospace, Raytheon Company, TCL Communication, General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, and others.

