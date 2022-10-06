Vinyl Flooring Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., CBC Flooring

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Global Vinyl Flooring Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Vinyl Flooring Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Vinyl flooring is a type of flooring that is made from polyvinyl chloride (PVC). PVC is a type of plastic that is strong and durable. Vinyl flooring is available in a variety of colors and patterns. It is easy to clean and maintain. Vinyl flooring is a popular choice for kitchens, bathrooms, and laundry rooms.

Key Trends:

There are four key trends in vinyl flooring technology:

1. Improved durability: Newer vinyl floors are much more durable than older versions, thanks to advances in manufacturing technology. They can now withstand heavy traffic and wear and tear much better than before.

2. Improved looks: Vinyl floors now come in a wide variety of colors and styles, so it’s easy to find one that fits your home.

Key Drivers:

There are several key drivers of the Vinyl Flooring market. Firstly, the increased popularity of Vinyl Flooring amongst consumers is driving the market growth. Secondly, the easy installation and low maintenance cost of Vinyl Flooring is another key driver of market growth. Thirdly, the wide range of designs and colors available in Vinyl Flooring is also boosting the market growth. Lastly, the increasing construction activities across the globe are also contributing to the market growth of Vinyl Flooring.

Market Segments:

The Vinyl Flooring Market is segmented into product, end-user industry, and region. Based on product, the market is classified into luxury vinyl tile and vinyl sheets and vinyl composite tile. By end-user industry, the market is divided into residential, healthcare, retail, education, sport, hospitality, office, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The Vinyl Flooring Market report includes players such as Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., CBC Flooring, Congoleum Corporation, Forbo Holding AG, Tarkett S.A., Mannington Mills, Inc., Mohawk Industries, Inc., Gerflor SAS, and IVC Group.

