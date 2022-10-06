Veterinary Vaccines Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Merck & Co., Inc., Zoetis Inc., Ceva Santé Animale

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Global Veterinary Vaccines Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Veterinary Vaccines Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Veterinary vaccines are products used to stimulate an animal’s immune system to produce immunity against a specific disease. Vaccines are typically composed of one or more viruses, bacteria, or other microorganisms that have been modified or killed in order to reduce or eliminate their pathogenicity, and/or toxoids which are toxins that have been rendered harmless. Vaccines may also contain adjuvants, which are substances that are added to the vaccine to improve its efficacy.

Key Trends:

The key trends in Veterinary Vaccines technology are:

1. The development of safer and more effective vaccines

2. The use of new technologies to improve vaccine efficacy

3. The development of new delivery systems for vaccines

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the veterinary vaccines market are the increasing demand for animal-derived products, the growing awareness of the importance of animal health, and the government support for the development of the veterinary vaccines industry. The other drivers include the technological advances in vaccine production and the increasing number of pet ownership.

Market Segments:

The Veterinary Vaccines Market is segmented into product, animal type, and region. Based on product, the market is categorized into attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, subunit vaccines, toxoid vaccines, conjugate vaccines, and others. By animal type, the market is segmented into companion animal, livestock animal, and aquaculture. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The Veterinary Vaccines Market report includes players such as Merck & Co., Inc., Zoetis Inc., Ceva Santé Animale, Sanofi S.A., Romvac, Vaxxinova, Biovac, Merial, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH and Anicon Labor GmbH.

