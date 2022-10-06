Virgin Coconut Oil Market – Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | Celebes Coconut Corporation, Cbl Natural Foods (Pvt.) Ltd., Tradlanka Agricultural Enterprises (Ariya Foods)

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Global Virgin Coconut Oil Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Virgin Coconut Oil Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Virgin coconut oil comes from the meat of mature coconuts that have been dried and then cold-pressed to extract the oil. Unlike other oils that are extracted using chemicals or high heat, virgin coconut oil is considered to be unrefined and retains all of the nutrients and antioxidants that are found in fresh coconuts.

Key Trends:

Some of the key trends in Virgin Coconut Oil technology include the following:

1. There has been an increase in the use of centrifuges to extract Virgin Coconut Oil. This has led to a decrease in the use of traditional methods such as pressing and boiling.

2. There has been an increase in the use of molecular distillation to purify Virgin Coconut Oil. This has led to a decrease in the use of other methods such as bleaching and deodorizing.

Key Drivers:

There are many factors that contribute to the growing popularity of Virgin Coconut Oil (VCO). One of the key drivers is the health benefits associated with VCO consumption. VCO is rich in lauric acid, a medium chain fatty acid that has been shown to have antimicrobial, antibacterial, and antifungal properties. Lauric acid is also known to boost immunity and increase levels of HDL (good) cholesterol.

Market Segments:

The Virgin Coconut Oil Market is segmented based on application, distribution channel, and region. By application, the market is divided into food & beverages, beauty & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. Depending on distribution channel, it is classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, retail stores, online stores, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The Virgin Coconut Oil Market report includes players such as Celebes Coconut Corporation, Cbl Natural Foods (Pvt.) Ltd., Tradlanka Agricultural Enterprises (Ariya Foods), Kokosvco Pvt. Ltd., Farmer India, Keratech, Sakthi Exports, Focp Corp., ADM and Cocomate.

