Email Tracking Software Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Demand By 2031 | Fact.MR

The global email tracking software market was valued at US$ 9.6 Billion in 2021, and is projected to register a Y-o-Y increase of 9.3% in 2022 to be valued at US$ 10.5 Billion. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 9.1% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 25 Billion by the end of the said forecast period.

Overall, the email tracking software landscape is poised to yield an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 14.5 Billion until 2032. Cloud based email tracking software will continue to flourish, with a documented CAGR of 8.9% from 2021-2032.

Moreover, large enterprises to remain primary end user, likely to register CAGR worth 8.4% from 2022-2032. North America will remain at the forefront, generating an opportunity worth US$ 8.9 Billion during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy With Impact Analysis Of COVID-19 Of Market Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7332

Key Segments Covered in the Email Tracking Software Market Study

Email Tracking Software by Deployment mode : Cloud-based Email Tracking Software On-premises Email Tracking Software

Email Tracking Software by Software Subscription : Monthly Email Tracking Software Quarterly Email Tracking Software Annual Email Tracking Software

Email Tracking Software by End Users : Large Enterprises Small Enterprises

Email Tracking Software by Email Service Type : Web-based Email Tracking Software Client-based Email Tracking Software

Email Tracking Software by Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Request more information about Report Methodology – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7332

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers of email tracking software market are eyeing technological innovations in order to provide the most accurate and precise mailing system arrangements to their customers. Market players are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.

In January 2021 – SalesLoft, a marketing platform based in Atlanta, Georgia that provides AI-based tools to help marketers streamline their marketing process – finding and tracking, helping them sell visual training tools, and assisting with post-sales processes – has closed $ 100 million. The company’s founder and manager Kyle Porter confirmed to TechCrunch that the company now has a $ 1.1 billion cashbacks, which is the highest price ever. In April 2019, prior to any global health epidemic, the company had raised Series D of US$ 70 Million to about $ 600 million.

– a marketing platform based in Atlanta, Georgia that provides AI-based tools to help marketers streamline their marketing process – finding and tracking, helping them sell visual training tools, and assisting with post-sales processes – has closed $ 100 million. The company’s founder and manager Kyle Porter confirmed to TechCrunch that the company now has a $ 1.1 billion cashbacks, which is the highest price ever. In April 2019, prior to any global health epidemic, the company had raised Series D of US$ 70 Million to about $ 600 million. In June 2021, Groove, a leading marketing platform for businesses using Salesforce®, announced the launch of Auto Contact Capture, a new feature that enables users to automatically add new contacts to emails or added to meetings as contacts in Salesforce, providing affiliate groups with a complete picture of the purchasing committee.

Country-wise Forecast CAGRs for the Email Tracking Software Market

Country CAGR U.S 8.9% U.K 7.8% China 8.5% Japan 7.6% South Korea 7.0%

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7332

Key Challenges Affecting Email Tracking Software Market Growth

No market is devoid of challenges and the global email tracking software market is no exception. One of the primary factors restraining market growth is the aspect of security. A compromise of business email deployed on Windows and other operating environments is likely to pose grave challenges to the global market.

Further, easy accessibility to cloud based email applications by fraudulent individuals may cause grave concerns to the organization regarding the security of critical enterprise data. Data security issues, increasing cyber threats, and illegal intrusions, which is a major challenge for the email tracking software market.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com