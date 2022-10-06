Tuna Fish Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Frinsa del Noroeste S.A. , Thai Union Group PCL, Bumble Bee Foods LLC

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Global Tuna Fish Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Tuna Fish Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Tuna fish is a type of saltwater fish that belongs to the family Scombridae, which also includes mackerel and bonito fish. Tuna are fast-swimming predators that hunt in the open ocean for smaller fish, squid, and crustaceans. Tuna are among the most commercially valuable fish in the world, with some species fetching prices as high as $20 per pound.

Key Trends:

Some of the key trends in tuna fish technology include the development of more efficient and environmentally-friendly fishing methods, as well as the use of new technologies to improve the quality and safety of tuna products.

One of the most significant trends in tuna fishing is the move towards more sustainable and responsible methods. This includes the use of more selective fishing gear that minimizes bycatch, as well as efforts to reduce the impact of fishing on tuna stocks and the marine environment.

Key Drivers:

There are several key drivers of the tuna fish market. One of the most important drivers is the increasing demand for tuna fish globally. This is due to the growing popularity of sushi and sashimi, as well as the increasing health consciousness of consumers who are seeking out tuna for its high protein and low-fat content.

Another key driver of the tuna fish market is the increasing price of tuna. This is due to the depletion of tuna stocks in the wild, as well as the increasing cost of fishing for tuna. This has led to an increase in the price of tuna, which is expected to continue in the future.

Market Segmentation:

The global canned tuna market is segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel and region. On the basis of product the global canned tuna market is segmented into skipjack and yellowfin. Based on distribution channel the global canned tuna market is segmented into hypermarket and supermarket, specialty stores, and online. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players:

The key players in the tuna fish market are Frinsa del Noroeste S.A., Thai Union Group PCL, Bumble Bee Foods LLC, Century Pacific Food Inc., Jealsa, Grupo Calvo, Wild Planet Foods Inc., PT. Aneka Tuna Indonesia, American Tuna Inc. and Ocean Brands

