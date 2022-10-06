Marine Lubricants Consumption Market to Exceed US$ 7.1 Billion by 2032: Fact.MR

Marine lubricants consumption across the world is valued at US$ 6.1 billion, and is forecast to exceed US$ 7.1 billion by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 1.5%. Growth in the shipping industry and rising seaborne international trade are likely to support demand growth in global marine lubricants market over the coming years.

Marine lubricant sales accounted for ~4% share in the global lubricant market in 2021. The global market for marine lubricants is poised to generate US$ 1 billion in terms of absolute dollar opportunity during 2022-2032.

Marine Lubricant Industry Analysis by Category

Marine Lubricant Market by Oil Type:

Oil-based Marine Lubricants

Synthetic Marine Lubricants

Bio-based Marine Lubricants

Marine Lubricant Market by Product Type:

Engine Oil

Hydraulic Fluid

Compressor Oil

Other Product Types

Marine Lubricant Market by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Marine Lubricant Market – Scope of Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the global marine lubricant market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of marine lubricants.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

Competition Landscape

Key manufacturers of marine lubricants are BP p.l.c, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Croda International Plc, Repsol S.A, SINOPEC, and CEPSA.

Leading manufacturers are involved in product improvement and innovation such as efficiency, viscosity, safety, low emission, etc., of marine lubricants.

Apart from this, marine lubricant manufacturers are also resorting to collaborations with ship manufacturers. This strategy helps them enhance their global footprint.

Seplat Energy Plc, in 2022, entered into an agreement to acquire Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited from Exxon Mobile Corporation. This transaction will create the largest independent energy companies on both, the London Stock Exchange and Nigerian Stock Exchange, and will drive enhanced growth and profitability over the coming years.

Chevron Corporation, in 2021, signed an agreement to acquire Neste’s global base oil business.

Fact.MR has provided thorough data about the price points of top marine lubricant manufacturers placed across regions, in addition to providing information on sales growth, speculative production expansion, and production capacity, in the recently published report.

Key Competitors:

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Inc.

Chevron Corporation

BP p.l.c

Croda International Plc

The PJSC Lukoil Company

Repsol S.A

Avinoil S.A.

CEPSA

SINOPEC

Gazprom Neft PJSC

ENEOS Corporation

FUCHS

