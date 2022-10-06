The global monoethylene glycol market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2032. The monoethylene glycol market share is estimated to reach US$ 65 Bn by 2032 from US$ 38.4 Bn in 2022.

The growing use of PETs in a variety of industries is expected to propel the global demand for monoethylene glycol forward. The market’s expansion is being stifled by the volatility of crude oil prices and the implementation of environmental restrictions. Various technological advances in monoethylene glycol production are projected to generate monoethylene glycol (MEG) market growth possibilities.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7340

Key Segments

By Application:

Polyester Fiber

PET Bottle

PET Film

Antifreeze

Industrial

By End User:

Textile

Packaging

Plastic

Automotive and Transportation

Other End User Industries

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Monoethylene Glycol Market- Scope of Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the monoethylene glycol market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering monoethylene glycol.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the monoethylene glycol market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

For critical insights on this market, request for More Info –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7340

Competitive Landscape

Nouryon, BASF SE, Dow, India Glycols Limited, LACC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, SABIC, and Solventis are the key players in the market.

In the foreseeable period, rising consumption across end-use industries, combined with technological advances, is expected to drive the demand for monoethylene glycol. Anti-corrosion agents, anti-freeze, coolant materials, dewatering agents, and a variety of other chemical intermediates can all be made with this product.

The monoethylene glycol can also be used to make various hygroscopic materials that are employed in a variety of industries, including textiles, packaging, and automobiles. Furthermore, capacity expansion in China and the Middle East is expected to drive product and monoethylene glycol market expansion.

Together, Mitsubishi Chemicals and Reliance Industries control more than 40% of the global monoethylene glycol market.

Key companies profiled:

Nouryon

Nouryon BASF SE

Dow

India Glycols Limited

LACC

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Reliance Industries Limited

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

SABIC

Solventis

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7340

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com