Demand for Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic Drugs Market Is Projected to Increase at A CAGR of 3.1% From 2022 To 2026

The global bipolar disorder therapeutics market will account for US$ 5.9 Bn in 2022, and is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 6.8 Bn by the end of 2026.

Consumption of bipolar disorder medications in China is expected to account for a revenue of approximately US$ 514 Mn by the end of 2026.

Increasing prevalence of bipolar disorders and rising awareness regarding mental health are major trends that will driving demand for bipolar disorder therapeutics over the years to come.

Want A Detailed Understanding of Market Functioning? Request for a Sample Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7280

Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market – Scope of Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the global bipolar disorder therapeutics market offers a 4-year forecast for 2022 to 2026. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of bipolar disorder therapeutic devices.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies manufacturing bipolar disorder therapeutic drugs, along with their product portfolios, key strategies, and SWOT analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Competitive Landscape:

Bipolar disorder treatment providers are investing in the research and development of novel therapeutics to expand their market presence across various regions. Bipolar disorder drug manufacturers are also pushing their offerings to get approvals from regulatory authorities.

In April 2022, Intra-Cellular Therapies, a leading biopharmaceutical organization known for its therapeutics, announced that it had obtained approval for the new dosage strength of CAPLYTA. This drug has proved its efficiency in the treatment of bipolar disorders and will now be available in strengths of 10.5 mg and 21 mg capsules.

Key Competitors:

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Allergan plc.

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

AbbVie Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis International AG.

Gedeon Richter Plc

Lundbeck A/S

Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V.

Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd.

Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC

Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertise

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7280

Key Segments Covered in Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Industry Research

Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market by Type:

Antipsychotics Drugs

Anticonvulsants

Mood Stabilizers

Antidepressant Drugs

Anti-anxiety Drugs

Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7280

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com