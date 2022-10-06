Global Phenolic Resins Market Is Projected to Register 5.4% CAGR by 2032

Worldwide sales of phenolic resins have reached US$ 14.69 billion in 2022, and, as per detailed analysis, the global phenolic resins market is projected to register 5.4% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 24.78 billion by 2032.. Phenolic resins account for around 2% of the global synthetic polymers market, but have the potential to contribute close to 5% of overall synthetic resin demand going forward.

The global resins market has been proliferating since the past few decades due to increased use in various applications. Resins, being easy to mould and withstand high tension, is the choice for many manufacturers for the replacement of expensive reinforced fibre.

Phenolic Resin Market – Scope of Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the global phenolic resins market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players and key stakeholders and emerging players associated with the development of phenolic resins.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

Competition Landscape

3M Company, DIC Corporation, Owens Corning, Arclin Inc., Olympic Panel Products LLC., Hardwoods Inc., Arizona Chemical, Kolon Industries, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals, Ashland, Hexcel Corporation, American Micro Industries Inc. are key suppliers of phenolic resins.

Market players such as 3M and Arizona Chemicals are continuously performing research & development to increase the strength of phenolic resins to be used in fire retardants, sealant coatings, etc.

DIC Corporation’s phenolic resins PHENOLITE is gaining huge attention across industries due to its improved properties such as flame resistance, cost-effective, high tensile strength, and chemical resistance.

Key Competitors:

3M Company

DIC Corporation

Ashland

Hexcel Corporation

Arizona Chemical

Kolon Industries

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

Owens Corning

Arclin Inc.

Olympic Panel Products LLC.

Hardwoods Inc.

American Micro Industries Inc.

Phenolic Resins Industry Research by Category

Phenolic Resins Market by Type:

Resol Resins

Novolac Resins

Other Product Types

Phenolic Resins Market by Application:

Insulation

Paper Impegration

Wood Adhesives

Laminates

Molding

Other Applications

Phenolic Resins Market by End Use:

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Furniture

Automotive

Other End Uses

Phenolic Resins Market by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

