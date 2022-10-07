Unified Communication As A Service Market to Expand at a CAGR of 23.6% During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 07, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Unified Communication As A Service Industry Overview

The global unified communication as a service market size was valued at USD 38.74 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is compelling enterprises to adopt a hybrid business model. As a result, enterprises are particularly consolidating multiple communication features and enabling cross-functioning to ensure efficient collaboration. The growing number of employees working from home is also prompting companies to implement UCaaS (Unified Communication as a Service) solutions. Companies are also adopting UCaaS platforms and tools as the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic prompts them to reevaluate their operational costs and protect their margins amid dwindling revenues.

The latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) are playing a vital role in helping organizations in achieving their digital transformation goals. AI-enabled solutions can help organizations in effortless transcriptions, intelligently tracking speakers, intuitively recording calls, understanding users’ needs, and offering relevant services. AI-enabled UCaaS solutions can also help in sentiment analysis. As such, AI-enabled UCaaS solutions can typically leverage data mining techniques to analyze discussions, reviews, and comments, direct mentions related to brands, products, and services, and help enterprises in strategizing accordingly.

The adoption of video conferencing and video communication practices gained significant traction in 2020. The trend was particularly highlighted by the rapid adoption of video conferencing and communication services offered by Microsoft Corporation; Cisco Systems, Inc.; and Zoom Video Communications, Inc.; among other vendors. For instance, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. registered a growth of 88% in 2020, thereby illustrating the growing preference for video conferencing solutions among enterprises. Video conferencing enables users to foster healthy interpersonal relationships and facilitates more efficient decision-making during meetings and conferences.

The continued rollout of high-speed 5G data networks bodes well for the growth of the market over the forecast period. The high-speed, low-latency connectivity enabled by 5G networks can significantly enhance video and audio conferencing and meetings and strengthen collaboration. The cloud-specific network function virtualization (NFV) and multi-access edge computing (MEC) capabilities offered by 5G technology for scalable and self-healing networks are particularly encouraging the adoption of UCaaS solutions, platforms, and services. The customizable user interfaces and application functions, which can potentially enhance workplace collaboration, are also expected to contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Unified Communication As A Service Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global unified communication as a service market on the basis of deployment, industry vertical, and region:

UCaaS Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

UCaaS Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)

Automotive

Education

Healthcare

BFSI

Hospitality

Real Estate

Legal

IT & Telecom

Others

UCaaS Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

