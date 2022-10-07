High-k And CVD ALD Metal Precursors Market Analysis, Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 07, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

High-k And CVD ALD Metal Precursors Industry Overview

The global high-k and CVD ALD metal precursors market size was valued at USD 482.1 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth of the market can be attributed to the low thermal stability of metal-organic composites. Extensive R&D activities by key companies are expected to improve copper metallization processes, are anticipated to accelerate the demand for deposition of first-row metal films (conducting) and dielectric (insulating) precursors onto microelectronic devices. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted several industries across the world, including the high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market. Therefore, responding to the COVID-19 pandemic remained the major challenge for most semiconductor industry players in 2020.

Most of the manufacturing plants across the world were closed or shut down due to the COVID-19-induced lockdowns. The semiconductor industry witnessed a decline during the first half of 2020 due to the lockdowns and associated supply chain disruptions. Although the factories reopened in the second half of the year, the high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market took time to normalize to the pre-COVID-19 level and is projected to rebound at a slower pace. This posed a major challenge for the most industry players.

However, the rising need for rapidly accessing and storing data has prompted the demand for materials with higher dielectric values. The Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) of noble metals, such as ruthenium, rhodium, iridium, palladium, and platinum, is anticipated to be an active research area. The high demand for several thin-film materials for new industrial applications can be attributed to the rapid development of ALD technology. All these factors are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

The selection and designing of appropriate metal-organic precursors are crucial for successfully developing new Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) processes. Buyers prefer insulators with high dielectric constants as they play several critical roles in modern semiconductor devices, including decreasing power consumption in Metal-Insulator-Semiconductor (MIS) field-effect transistors. The demand for metal precursors, such as aluminum, hafnium, cobalt, titanium, tantalum, tungsten, and zirconium, with a higher dielectric constant, is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Such precursors are used for manufacturing thin metallic films. There have been considerable developments in the field of ALD owing to its application in non-semiconductor areas and the rapid growth of the semiconductor industry. Atomic layer deposition is a cutting-edge deposition method that allows ultra-thin films of a few nanometers to be deposited in a specifically controlled manner. Moreover, ALD offers remarkable deposition conformality in high-aspect-ratio structures, in addition to offering thickness control at the Angstrom level.

The selection of the right precursor is a major challenge in obtaining the desired high-k material for next-generation scaled memory and Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) devices. Such semiconductor devices require conformal thin films with a high aspect ratio and low deposition temperatures. High-temperature deposition techniques may result in complexities such as reduced adhesion of non-uniform layers, interlayer atomic diffusion, changes in morphology, and changes in crystallinity.

High-k And CVD ALD Metal Precursors Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global high-k and CVD ALD metal precursors market based on technology and region:

High-k And CVD ALD Metal Precursors Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Interconnect

Capacitors

Gates

High-k And CVD ALD Metal Precursors Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global High-k And CVD ALD Metal Precursors market include

Air Liquide

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

Praxair

Linde

Dow Chemical

