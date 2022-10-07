Resilient Flooring Market To Exceed US$ 254 Bn By 2022 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2022-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth. The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Resilient Flooring. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Resilient Flooring Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Resilient Flooring market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Resilient Flooring

Key Segments Covered

Material Type Vinyl Resilient Flooring Linoleum Resilient Flooring Cork Resilient Flooring Rubber Resilient Flooring

End User Residential Resilient Flooring Non-Residential Resilient Flooring

Construction Activity Resilient Flooring for Renovation Resilient Flooring for New Construction



5 Key Future Prospects of Resilient Flooring Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026 (In Terms of Volume)

Europe will continue to be the largest market for resilient flooring, followed by Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and North America. Over 40% share of the market is projected to be accounted by sales of resilient flooring in Europe by 2026-end. APEJ and North America are collectively poised to account for approximately half share of the market during the forecast period.

The market for resilient flooring is anticipated to exhibit the fastest expansion in APEJ and North America through 2026. The market in Europe and Latin America is projected to ride on an above-average CAGR through 2026.

Based on material type, vinyl is pegged to account for lion’s share of the market, with sales forecast to exceed 1,200 Mn sq. meters by 2026-end. Linoleum is also slated to account for a major market share, with sales exhibiting a CAGR slightly higher than that of vinyl through 2026. Although cork is expected to account for the smallest market share, its sales are expected to exhibit the fastest expansion through 2026.

On the basis of construction activity, renovation will account for over three fourth market share throughout the forecast period. Sales of resilient flooring for use in renovation activities are expected to exceed 1,500 Mn sq. meters by 2026-end. Sales for use in new construction activities will reflect a relatively faster expansion through 2026.

Resilient flooring is expected to seek the highest demand from non-residential end-users during the forecast period, with sales accounting for over two-third market share by 2026-end.

