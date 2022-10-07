Sodium Nitrite Market Revenue Growth and Quantitative Analysis Till 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global sodium nitrite market size is expected to grow from USD 396.7 million in 2021 to USD 564.6 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2030. Sodium nitrite is a solid chemical compound found in nature as a white or yellow powder that is inherently hygroscopic – that is, it collects water from its surroundings. This chemical is used in various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, food processing, and industrial machinery. Another notable application of this chemical is in the dye business, where it is used to produce diazo colors, which are then used in the textile industry. Nitrogen oxides and sodium carbonate (NaâCOâ) or sodium hydroxide are among the raw ingredients used in the product’s manufacture (NaOH). NaCO is a very versatile chemical produced as a byproduct of chlorine manufacturing. NaOH is a carbonic acid disodium salt.

The product’s demand is anticipated to be driven by its increased use in meat curing applications. Furthermore, the rising demand for processed meat products such as sausages, shrimp, bacon, and ham is driving development. Sodium nitrite has wide applications in medicines, food & beverage, and textiles. It is used as a preservative, notably in the meat processing industry, because it works as a color fixative and prevents the growth of harmful germs, rendering the meat safe to consume. The consumption of sodium nitrite has risen over the years since the pharmaceutical business is active in research and development. Its most recent application was to treat coronavirus-induced lung injury.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Sodium Nitrite Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant influence on almost every industry area. The sodium nitrate market is similar to others. Several nations had imposed locked down and had their borders blocked to prevent the virus from spreading. The epidemic has impeded logistics, disrupting raw material supplies. Products are limited as a result of the reduction in production capacity. In the near run, all of these factors contribute to an increase in the product.

The sodium nitrate market’s supply chain includes end consumers, distributors, and producers. The supply chain impacts as countries impose partial or total lockdowns and travel restrictions. On the other hand, due to COVID, consumers are expected to want healthier and more natural foods, which would drive up demand for sodium nitrate. This factor has contributed to the recent surge in sodium nitrate used.

Global Sodium Nitrite Market Dynamics

Drivers: Increasing demand for preservatives in a food and beverage industry

The demand increase is due to the demand for preservatives in the food and beverage sector. Preservatives extend the shelf life of food by inhibiting the spread of germs and infections. The product is a popular food additive, especially in the processed meat industry.

It is widely used to increase meat taste and retain its original color (to make it more presentable and appealing to consumers). It acts as an antioxidant and antibacterial agent, inhibiting the production of harmful bacterial organisms that would otherwise ruin the food. It is used to keep meat fresh and prevent rot in other perishable goods and in meat.

Restraints: Side-effects due to excessive use of Sodium Nitrite

Although various variables drive the market’s growth, some are expected to limit the market’s growth. Uncontrolled sodium nitrate intake can lead to many health problems, including colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, stomach cancer, esophageal cancer, thyroid cancer, and heart disease. These negative effects are connected with sodium nitrate overconsumption and are expected to limit the market growth.

Opportunities: Increased use in the pharmaceutical industry

Sodium nitrite is a well-known chemical compound in the pharmaceutical industry. Its most common use is as an antidote for cyanide poisoning, where it is quite effective even in severe instances. Saccharin and caffeine are both made with sodium nitrite. It is used as a raw ingredient and preservative in medicinal formulations such as eye drops. Thus, increasing demand for sodium nitrite in the pharmaceutical industry will create a lucrative growth opportunity for the market.

Scope of the Global Sodium Nitrite Market

The study categorizes the sodium nitrite market based on application at regional and global levels.

By Application Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2030)

Food & Beverages

Corrosion Inhibitors

Dyes & pigments

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Food & beverage segment accounts for the highest market share by application

Based on the application, the global sodium nitrite market has been categorized into food & beverages, corrosion inhibitors, dyes & pigments, pharmaceuticals, and others. Food & beverage is expected to grow at the highest market share in 2021. The increase in the use of food additives in the meat and poultry industries is blamed for the expansion. In addition to being a pigment inhibitor, the substance also functions as an antibacterial in the meat sector, inhibiting the growth of diseases consumed through food. Furthermore, processed meats frequently contain sodium nitrite as a preservative. Sodium nitrite is used during the meat curing process in order to keep it fresh and free from the microorganism. Meat that has been exposed to bacteria that dehydrate moisture can be cleaned of pathogens using sodium nitrite.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on a geographical standpoint, the global sodium nitrite market has been analyzed across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the global sodium nitrite market in 2021, backed by the high demand witnessed for food-grade sodium nitrite, particularly in India, China, and Japan. China is the world’s greatest consumer of food and beverages. The growing population and the increasing per capita disposable income are expected to stimulate expansion in the food and beverage industry. Because of their hectic lifestyles, Chinese consumers’ eating habits have evolved. They prefer to eat prepared goods rather than prepare their meals. As a result, such market trends are likely to assist the Asia Pacific in dominating the overall market.

Key Market Players in the Global Sodium Nitrite Market

The global sodium nitrite market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, product development, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most companies in the market are indulged in expanding business across regions, enhancing their capabilities, and molding strong partner relations.

Major players in the global sodium nitrite market are: