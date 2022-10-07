Aircraft Laser Communication System Market Revenue Growth and Quantitative Analysis Till 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Description

According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global aircraft laser communication system market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2030. The market is likely to be driven by the increasing number of satellite constellations for applications such as communication, technology development, Earth observation, and remote sensing, research, and space exploration. Furthermore, the growing desire for secure and high-speed wireless communication and the rising demand for increased flexibility at a cheap cost are two significant drivers of the growth of the global aircraft laser communication system.

Laser communication in space uses free-space optical communication in space. A laser link between satellites can be used for intersatellite communication, or communication can also occur on Earth (via a ground-to-satellite or satellite-to-ground application). The larger bandwidth of laser communications over radio waves enables more data transport in less time, which is the primary benefit.

Scope of the Global Aircraft Laser Communication System Market

The study categorizes the aircraft laser communication system market based on solution, component, range, end user, and application at the regional and global levels.

By Solution ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Space-to-Space Station

Space-to-Ground Station

By Component ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Optical Head

Laser Receiver and Transmitter

Modulators and Demodulators

Pointing Mechanism

Others

By Range ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Short Range (Below 5,000 KM)

Medium Range (5,000-35,000 KM)

Long Range (Above 35,000 KM)

By End User ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Government

Military

Commercial

By Application ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Technology Development

Earth Observation and Remote Sensing

Communication

Surveillance and Security

Research and Space Exploration

By Region (Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Space-to-space station segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by solution

In 2021, the space-to-space station segment accounted for the largest market share in the global aircraft laser communication system market. Space-to-space communication is the most significant solution contributing to the growth of the worldwide space-based laser communication market. For purposes including communication, Earth observation, technology development, remote sensing, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, there are an increasing number of tiny satellites in larger constellations requiring inter-satellite communication links.

APAC accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Globally, APAC is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global aircraft laser communication system market during the forecast period. Strong domestic economic growth in growing nations like China, Malaysia, Indonesia, and India is the main driver of the region’s growth. Moreover, the growing spending on military and defense forces will further drive the demand for the aircraft laser communication system market in the region.

Key Market Players in the Global Aircraft Laser Communication System Market

The global aircraft laser communication system market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most market companies focus on expanding operations across regions, augmenting their capabilities, and building strong partner relations.

Major players in the global aircraft laser communication system market are: